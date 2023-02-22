IHSA basketball postseason hitting full speed

The original home of March Madness, the IHSA basketball season has reached a crescendo, with girls sectionals and boys regionals being held this week. Five area girls teams — Kankakee (Class 3A), Bishop McNamara (2A), Peotone (2A), Watseka (1A) and Cissna Park (1A) — won their respective regionals last week and played in sectional semifinal action Tuesday. For full results, go to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/sports" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/sports</a>, or see Thursday’s Daily Journal.

On the boys side, 14 area teams either won their quarterfinal games or earned byes in the quarterfinal round and are playing in semifinal games tonight for the right to play in a championship game on Friday. For results of Wednesday’s games, go to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/sports" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/sports</a>.

<strong>Wednesday, Feb. 22</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (7)Dwight vs. (2)Serena, 6 p.m.

• IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals: (1)Cornerstone Christian vs. (12)Watseka, 6 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional semifinals: (12)Manteno vs. (1)Pontiac, 6 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinals: (9)Central vs. (1)Prairie Central, 6 p.m.

• IHSA Class 1A Colfax Ridgeview Regional semifinals: (3)Milford vs. (6)LeRoy, 7:30 p.m.

• IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals: (4)Grant Park vs. (5)St. Anne, 7:30 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional semifinals: (4)Beecher vs. (8)Peotone, 7:30 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinals: (4)Iroquois West vs. (5)Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals: (3)Bishop McNamara vs. (5)Reed-Custer, 7:30 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional semifinals: (5)Kankakee vs. (12)Providence, 7:30 p.m.

• IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinals: (4)Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. (6)Plainfield South, 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Thursday, Feb. 23</strong>

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A Lexington Sectional championship: (1)Cissna Park/(2)Lexington vs. (1)St. Thomas More/(2)Watseka, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Coal City Sectional championship: (1)Fieldcrest/(2)Bishop McNamara vs. (1)St. Joseph-Ogden/(2)Peotone, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A Hillcrest Sectional championship: (1)Marian Catholic/(4)Kankakee vs. (3)Morgan Park/(7)Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

<strong>Friday, Feb. 24</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional championship: (2)Serena/(7)Dwight vs. (3)Putnam County/(5)Yorkville Christian, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional championship: (1)Cornerstone Christian/(12)Watseka vs. (4)Grant Park/(5)St. Anne, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 1A Colfax Ridgeview Regional championship: (3)Milford/(6)LeRoy vs. (2)Lexington/(8)Flanagan-Cornell, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional championship: (1)Pontiac/(12)Manteno vs. (4)Beecher/(8)Peotone, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional championship: (1)Prairie Central/(9)Central vs. (4)Iroquois West/(5)Monticello, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional championship: (2)Seneca/(7)El Paso-Gridley vs. (3)Bishop McNamara/(5)Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional championship: (4)TF North/(13)Bremen vs. (5)Kankakee/(12)Providence, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship: (1)Moline/(8)Minooka vs. (4)Bradley-Bourbonnais/(6)Plainfield South, 7 p.m.

<strong>Monday, Feb. 27</strong>

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A Pontiac Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Peotone Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A Pontiac Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.

<strong>Tuesday, Feb. 28</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A Putnam County Sectional semifinals, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinals, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinals, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A Hillcrest Sectional semifinals, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 4A Moline Sectional semifinals, 7 p.m.

<strong>Wednesday, March 1</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinals, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinals, 7 p.m.

<strong>Thursday, March 2</strong>

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A State semifinals (Illinois State University), 11:45 a.m.

• IHSA Class 2A State semifinals (Illinois State University), 2:30 p.m.

<strong>Friday, March 3</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A Putnam County Sectional championship, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 1A Watseka Sectional championship, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional championship, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A Hillcrest Sectional championship, 7 p.m.

• IHSA Class 4A Moline Sectional championship, 7 p.m.

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 3A State semifinals (Illinois State University), 11 a.m.

<strong>Saturday, March 4</strong>

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A State championship (Illinois State University), 11 a.m.

• IHSA Class 2A State championship (Illinois State University), 12:45 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A State championship (Illinois State University), 5:30 p.m.

<strong>Monday, March 6</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A Illinois State University Super-Sectional, 6 p.m.

• IHSA Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional, 6 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A University of Illinois-Chicago Super-Sectional, 6 p.m.

• IHSA Class 4A Illinois State University Super-Sectional, 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Thursday, March 9</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A State semifinals (University of Illinois), 10 a.m.

• IHSA Class 2A State semifinals (University of Illinois), 4:15 p.m.

<strong>Friday, March 10</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 3A State semifinals (University of Illinois), 10 a.m.

• IHSA Class 4A State semifinals (University of Illinois), 4:15 p.m.

<strong>Saturday, March 11</strong>

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

• IHSA Class 1A State championship (University of Illinois), 11 a.m.

• IHSA Class 2A State championship (University of Illinois), 12:45 p.m.

• IHSA Class 3A State championship (University of Illinois), 5:30 p.m.

• IHSA Class 4A State championship (University of Illinois), 7:15 p.m.

