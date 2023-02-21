Bourbonnais officials hosting sales tax referendum meetings

<strong><em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the proposed sales tax rate increase in the village of Bourbonnais and the current sales tax in the village of Bradley.</em></strong>

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais officials are hosting two open house events before the April 4 election to help inform Bourbonnais residents with the village’s proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief.

The open houses are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. March 1 and March 29 in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center 700 Main St. NW, according to a release from the village.

The village is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.

A single-family homeowner, with a property valued at $200,000, pays approximately $300 per year to the village of Bourbonnais, the release said.

Residents can discuss the referendum with village elected officials.

This is the second time the village has put the referendum on the ballot.

Residents voted down the referendum in last November’s election.

“Our community confirmed not enough residents were educated about the one percent or one cent sales tax, and the ballot language was confusing,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in the release.

Local metropolitan tax comparisons within Kankakee County include the city of Kankakee whose current sales tax rate is 8.25%. Two percent of that tax is a Home Rule Sales Tax.

The village of Bradley’s current tax rate is 8.25%, with 1% as a Non-Home Rule Sales Tax and another 1% as a business district sales tax.

Bradley residents approved a similar 1% sales tax and property tax rebate program in March 2020. The referendum was supported by 68% of village voters, the release said.

The Illinois Constitution states that any municipality which has a population of more than 25,000 are home rule units. A municipality with home rule status can exercise any power and perform any function unless it is specifically prohibited from doing so by state law, according to the Illinois Municipal League.

In contrast, a non-home rule municipality, like Bourbonnais, may only exercise powers for which express authority is provided by state law. As of the 2020 Decennial Census, the village of Bourbonnais has a population of 18,164 residents.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.

Village of Bourbonnais officials are hosting two open house events before the April 4 election to help inform Bourbonnais residents with the village’s proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief.

When: March 1 and March 29

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center 700 Main St. NW