When is Portillo's coming to Kankakee County? It depends on the math

No matter what new dining option opens within Kankakee County, there are always comments regarding the desire to have a Portillo’s hot dog-hamburger restaurant opening.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said the well-known restaurant is not unlike any other retail entity.

Ownership has a certain set of criteria, a certain set of demographics which must be met.

A region’s population and that population’s earning power are most often the first two points as it seeks new locations.

Nugent is well aware there are residents who want to see Kankakee County stay just as it is. These residents are satisfied with the population level at about 105,000.

He reasoned many people are simply comfortable with Kankakee County in terms of population and resources. They want it to remain just as it is.

However, that brings up the subject of Portillo’s. There have been countless comments regaining the region’s need for such a location.

Nugent has heard the refrain just as every other public official.

Like everything in life, Portillo’s relies on mathematics. Populations and income are plugged into its development formula. The math expresses a restaurant’s success or failure ratio.

Nugent said without the population and the necessary incomes, some things are simply out of the region’s reach. Portillo’s might be one such casualty.

“They know what the formula is for their success,” he said. “We don’t have the people of the right income level.”

He noted several years ago, a Jewel grocery store was nearing development in Manteno. The company needed a base population in the village of 12,000. Manteno was at 10,000, and it appeared only a couple years were needed to reach that level.

Manteno remains at 10,000. Jewel was never built.