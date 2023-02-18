Tax assistance available through Kankakee Salvation Army

The Kankakee-based Salvation Army office is currently offering free volunteer tax assistance at 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

IRS VITA will hold office hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in February and April (through April 18), and Monday through Wednesday in March. To make an appointment, stop in the office or call 815-933-8421 ext. 1107 during tax office hours.

It is asked that attendees do not bring anyone to their appointment, including children. If needed, an interpreter/aide may accompany. Bring with you a picture ID, Social Security or ITIN cards for you, your spouse and dependents; All W-2 and 1099 forms; Information for any other income; Information for all deductions/credits; it’s strongly encouraged to bring a copy of last year’s tax return. If you purchased health insurance through the marketplace, you must have form 1095-A to file your return.

The IRS VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program offers free tax help to people who make $60,000 or less and need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

VITA will also prepare and e-file Illinois State tax returns.