'Brrrbonnais' Polar Plunge returns March 4

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Police Department kicks off its fundraising efforts supporting Special Olympics Illinois with the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge on March 4. Starting at 2 p.m., officers will take an icy dip in Manteno Lake at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club at 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

Online donations can be made to the ‘Brrrbonnais Police’ team by visiting <a href="https://www.soill.donordrive.com/team/13867" target="_blank">soill.donordrive.com/team/13867</a>.

This ‘cool’ cause benefits more than 21,000 Special Olympics Illinois athletes with intellectual disabilities and 9,000 young athletes across the state, according to the Special Olympics Illinois website.

‘Brrrbonnais Police’ have set a fundraising goal of $5,500 for 2023. Their 2022 efforts raised more than $5,200.

“We always appreciate our community’s support of Special Olympics Illinois,” said Sergeant Jason Sztuba in a news release. “Donations help provide athletes the opportunity to participate in year-round programming, leadership and personal development, as well as health education.”