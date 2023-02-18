BBCHS board OKs solar power project

BRADLEY — Add power generating to the list of activities taking place at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

BBCHS will be partly powered through solar energy and will generate solar energy for the community in the near future now that a solar project has been approved.

The agreement with California-based ForeFront Power is expected to generate $6 million for the district over the course of the 30-year agreement.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board voted 5-2 on Monday to enter into a 20-year agreement with ForeFront Power, with the option to extend the agreement to 30 years.

Board members Mike O’Gorman and Ann Brezinski voted against the project.

The agreement includes plans to install solar panels on the high school roof as well as a portion of farm property owned by the district.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the district is working with the company to meet a May 31 application deadline to take advantage of an incentive program for solar energy through the state of Illinois.

“We know there’s a lot of [state] incentives this year, and we don’t know what the incentives are going to be next year,” he said. “So we want to make sure we get all of our materials submitted by the deadline, and then we anticipate [the state’s] approval shortly after, and then potentially, begin the actual construction of the projects in the fall of 2024.”

<strong>40-ACRE SOLAR FARM</strong>

The 111-acre farm property is located between East 3000 North Road and East 4000 North Road in Bourbonnais Township.

It was purchased by the district for $3 million in 2005 with the intention of constructing a new school there; however, a subsequent referendum asking residents to fund construction failed.

The land is currently rented by local farmer Robert Kohl.

ForeFront Power will be leasing 40 acres on the east side of the property where it will install solar panels, so Kohl will still be able to use part of the land for farming, school officials said.

At the end of the 20 years, the contracts for both project locations can be extended up to 10 more years.

For the rooftop panels, it will be the district’s option whether or not to extend with up to two 5-year leases; for the farm property, it will be the company’s option to do the same.

The farm location is considered a “community solar project,” meaning the energy produced there will go back to the community power grid.

As required by the state’s incentive program, the school district must subscribe to 10-to-40% of the energy generated from the site, meaning the district will receive and pay for that energy, with the rest going back to the power grid.

The district will subscribe to all of the energy produced on its rooftops, which is considered a “behind the meter” project.

“We will still use ComEd, but we’ll get credits on our bill based on what solar energy is produced on these projects,” Vosberg said.

Vosberg also noted that other school districts are exploring solar projects as well because of the state’s incentives.

“We are going to see over $6 million added to our budget over the next 30 years by participating in this program,” he said. “That will help us offset costs that would normally be funded by taxpayers.”

Vosberg said the district could be adding more than $6 million to its budget over the potential 30-year timeframe — with about $3.8 million in rental income from ForeFront Power, roughly $1.5 million in subscription savings from the farm panels, and roughly $1.7 million savings from the rooftop panels.

<strong>AGREEMENT QUESTIONED</strong>

Actual savings amounts will be dependent on how much energy is produced at the sites.

The agreement also includes a $40,000 decommissioning bond, which is a requirement by the county and state for such projects.

Basically, it is an insurance policy that would fund the removal of the solar panels at the conclusion of the project in the event ForeFront Power no longer exists as a company.

O’Gorman said he struggled with the idea that the district would have no protection over such a long timeframe aside from the decommissioning bond.

He said he also didn’t like the idea of being “handcuffed” and unable to sell the land or use it for other purposes for that amount of time.

“That doesn’t make a lot of economic sense to me from a protective position. We have an asset that we can’t use, that we don’t want 30 years down the line. …” he said. “The question is, is $40,000 sufficient trade off for 30 years worth of risk if it must be decommissioned?”

O’Gorman said that although the $40,000 bond is the standard amount required, it seems to him like a small guarantee for a project that could extend 30 years.

“We shouldn’t be using our cash flows over a period of time just to protect us in the event that you [the company] don’t live up to your commitment,” he said. “We end up with an asset that is of no use to us, and worse requires investment, cost to remove.”

O’Gorman said he also takes issue, from a personal standpoint, of society giving up so much of its farmland for business or other purposes.

<strong>‘PERFECT STORM’ FOR BBCHS</strong>

Ana Diaz-Puskar, a representative of ForeFront Power, said that BBCHS is the position where it has a “perfect storm” of conditions to take on a solar power project.

She said that such solar projects need to have a particular amount of land, be close to specific kinds of lines for ComEd and be in an area with the capacity to channel power into the power grid.

“You basically have very few areas that can actually host community solar,” she said.

The state incentivizing schools to be involved in community solar projects is yet another condition contributing to the “perfect storm” for BBCHS to take on the opportunity, she said.

“This is kind of a very rare scenario where you can [take advantage]…” she said. “Agricultural land is very important, but at least for solar, and in this particular program, it’s going to be a very small portion of the total agricultural land in Illinois that is going to be able to be used for this.”