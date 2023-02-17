Recent Bishop Mac grad dances in Super Bowl with Rihanna

Among the throngs of dancers in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show was a bit of Kankakee County.

Jael Vickery, 19, originally of Kankakee and a Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, was one of the dancers performing with Rihanna on Sunday night.

“I blacked out for the entirety of that performance, I was just thinking ‘If I mess up this timing right now I’m gonna be so mad,’” the Grand Canyon University sophomore said with a laugh.

Moving to Phoenix “for the sunshine and the dance department” played a role in Vickery’s casting for the Super Bowl, as a casting crew for the performance sent out audition notices to dance studios and colleges in the Phoenix and Glendale areas.

Vickery submitted her audition video on Jan. 8, not knowing exactly what would be in store. She was cast the last week of January and rehearsals began the first week of February.

“I got the email and nothing felt real until I went to our first rehearsal,” said Vickery, adding that her initial reaction to the casting was “disbelief.”

She, along with approximately 280 other dancers, launched into two weeks of rehearsal where no rehearsal was less than six hours. While the majority of the rehearsals were done without Rihanna, the pop star joined toward the end.

“It was fabulous and Rihanna is very easy to work with,” Vickery said. “She’s very chill.”

The entire performance lasted about 13 minutes and the dancers were performing for about 10-to-11 of those minutes.

“And then it was just over,” Vickery said of the experience, adding, “That was the shortest two weeks.”

Vickery said that the first few rehearsals were done on a stage outside of the stadium. As the big game grew closer, the rehearsals moved onto the field.

“The magnitude is a lot – [there’s] so many moving pieces,” Vickery said, noting she was surprised to learn that the crew who puts the stage together not only has to rehearse their setup, but the group is made up of all volunteers.

The dancers were paid for their performance. Vickery said most of her dancing was done on the field.

She was also surprised to learn how seriously confidentiality is taken regarding the Super Bowl. There was a concerted effort for “no spoilers” and Vickery was not at liberty to discuss the performance prior to the live show.

“I was required to place a sticker over my camera on my phone [during rehearsals] and [the day of] they locked my phone in a bag.”

Vickery hopes that this isn’t the first and only time she’ll be seeing the Super Bowl stage.

“One thing I’ve added to my professional dream board is to go back to the Super Bowl at some point in my career,” she said, adding that she wants to audition for The Royal Family group in New Zealand upon college graduation.

“I feel incredibly blessed.”