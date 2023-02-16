State's Attorney's office to host more Mobile Senior Safety Fairs

The office of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe has several Mobile Senior Safety Fairs on the calendar throughout Kankakee County. Admission is free, as are refreshments. Each event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.

<strong>FEB. 16</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon today at Riverside Senior Life Communities, 85 Burns Rd., Bourbonnais, will be an event in partnership with Riverside Senior Life Communities and Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener.

<strong>MARCH 3</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bickford Senior Living, 100 Jones Drive, Bourbonnais, will be an event in partnership with village of Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore.

<strong>MAY 10</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon at Manteno Veterans’ Home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, will be an event in partnership with Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford and the Manteno Veterans’ Home.

<strong>JUNE 6</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley, will be an event in partnership with Kankakee County Board member Chad Miller and the BTPD.