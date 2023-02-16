County to purchase 5 squad cars for sheriff's department

The Kankakee County Board approved a measure on Tuesday to purchase five new patrol vehicles for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department at a total cost of $225,510.

The sheriff’s department periodically replaces its vehicles, and the most recent purchase was in August of 2021 when it bought 11 new Chevrolet Tahoes from a dealership in Iowa for $411,000 that was paid for by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the county has been on a program to replace the patrol vehicles every few years to keep costs down, as it gets a better return on the vehicles that are retired from service with lower mileage.

“It’s in our best interest financially to stay on the program, if we can,” Wheeler said. “… It tends to pile up on you when you don’t get vehicles for six, seven years because then you’ve got to get all of them brand new. It’s pretty expensive.”

The computer chip shortage and supply chain issues have hampered the auto industry from producing the amount of vehicles needed not only for commercial purposes, but for the consumer. The county said vehicles are in short supply and tend to be sold quickly.

The county is purchasing the five 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicles from a dealership in Warrenville Heights, Ohio, near Cleveland. They will be financed through Peoples Bank of Kankakee County at a rate of 3.59% tax exempt and will be paid over 12 quarterly payments of $19,925.

Sheriff Mike Downey said he gets asked why the vehicles aren’t purchased locally.

“Squad cars are just not available [locally],” he said. “We have in the past purchased some here. Pre-COVID, they were much easier for the dealerships to get. Obviously, I would prefer to buy local.”

Downey said the department replenishes its fleet of 34 squad cars in increments. The department has purchased cars in 2017, 2019, 2021 and now 2023. This most recent purchase will replace some of those from 2017.

“They are all utilized by deputies to patrol the streets,” Downey said.

For security purposes, Downey was not at liberty to say how many are being used on a typical day.