Teddy Roosevelt presentation comes to Kankakee, raising funds for Boy Scouts

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Clay Jenkinson, a Rhodes Scholar and chief consultant at The Theodore Roosevelt Center, will portray the 26th president of the United States. The event is themed as a Chautauqua-type presentation and takes place at the Kay Green Theater at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Jenkinson, in character, will deliver a monologue and then answer questions from the audience.

The event is a fundraiser for the Rainbow Council of Boy Scouts. Money raised will benefit approximately 4,000 youth in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. General admission tickets are $20. Special-event tickets are $100 and include a meet-and-greet with Jenkinson after the event and entry into a drawing for several prizes, including a week-long trip in the Dakotas for four. Either ticket can be purchased in advance at <a href="https://www.rainbowcouncil.org" target="_blank">rainbowcouncil.org</a>.

The event is free for scouts in uniform and will count toward the completion of the American heritage merit badge.

Jenkinson has performed as Teddy Roosevelt since 2005. His repertoire of first-person portrayals includes Thomas Jefferson, Sir Francis Bacon, Jonathan Swift, J. Robert Oppenheimer, John Wesley Powell, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Meriwether Lewis. In 1989, President H. W. Bush awarded Jenkinson the Charles Frankel Prize for achievement in the humanities. Jenkinson depicted Jefferson for a White House audience during the Clinton administration.

But Teddy Roosevelt holds a special place in Jenkinson’s heart.

Roosevelt spent a lot of time in the Badlands of the Dakotas, close to the home of Dickinson State University, where Jenkinson lectures and where he calls home.

On the colossal Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, Teddy Roosevelt stands among George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. Teddy’s likeness, complete with his spectacles, is to Lincoln’s right. It is, Jenkinson said, a deserved spot.

“Lincoln is almost always ranked as the greatest president,” Jenkinson said. “TR is in the top 10 for sure, and maybe the top five.”

There are two types of presidents, he explained, changemakers and caretakers. “Roosevelt was a changemaker.”

Roosevelt was the president who built the Panama Canal. He used the Sherman Anti-Trust Act to break up monopolies, earning him the title of “Trust Buster’; and he was the nation’s conservation president.

He set aside 230 million acres for public use, creating five national parks and 15 national monuments. “No other president comes close” to Roosevelt as an environmentalist, Jenkinson said.

Roosevelt spent four years in the Dakotas as a rancher, a time that helped transform his life. He had been born asthmatic, but adopted a lifestyle of strenuous exercise.

After a series of public jobs, including police commissioner of New York and assistant secretary of the Navy, he fought in the Spanish-American War as the leader of a regiment of “Rough Riders.” His heroism was eventually recognized with the Medal of Honor. He is the only president to earn one.

He and his son Teddy Roosevelt Jr. (who was honored for gallantry assaulting Utah Beach on D-Day in World War II) are one of only two father-son teams with the decoration. The other is Arthur and Douglas MacArthur.

But there are aspects of Roosevelt not generally known or appreciated, Jenkinson said. He was the nation’s “writingest” president, the author of more than 40 books, none of them ghost-written. “The books hold up well,” Jenkinson said. TR wrote more than 150,000 letters and knew five languages.

A great “word creator,” he coined the terms, “muckraker,” “lunatic fringe” and “bully pulpit.” Roosevelt first used the phrase “good to the last drop,” which would become the catch-phrase for Maxwell House Coffee for a century.

Jenkinson said that these are tough times for America’s traditional heroes, with some fresh cynicism applied. Roosevelt was an imperialist, who sought a larger role for America in the world.

Jenkinson says he’s also asked how such a known conservationist of nature could be such an active hunter. In Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech, he distinctly favored those “whose face is marred by dust and blood and sweat; who strives valiantly; who errs.” Those who strive, he said, are better than “the timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”

“What people want to know,” Jenkinson said, “Is this guy for real?”

Roosevelt, Jenkinson said, may have been the nation’s most caricatured president. His glasses, his tenure as a police commissioner, his Rough Rider uniform and his “carry a big stick” saying made him a natural for a lot of political cartoons.

Jenkinson is a fan of the Presidential Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin’s 2022 documentary of Roosevelt. While there are movies that portray Roosevelt, such as Brian Keith in “The Wind and the Lion” and Robin Williams in “Night at the Museum,” Jenkinson said the definitive TR movie has yet to be made.

What Jenkinson does have a role in at Dickenson State University, is the digitizing of the Teddy Roosevelt papers. “It will be the first fully digital archive for any president,” he said. It’s a task that will likely take another 10 years. For a small university, Jenkinson says, it’s a mighty task. For more information, turn to <a href="https://www.theodorerooseveltcenter.org" target="_blank">theodorerooseveltcenter.org</a>.

Matthew Schore is the chairman of the fundraiser and says the event was timed to coincide with Presidents’ Day weekend. The Scouts hope to raise $25,000 from ticket sales and sponsorships.

Assurance MMA, an insurance firm, is the title sponsor. Other sponsors include A.N. Webber, State Representative Jackie Haas and Glade Plumbing. Information about sponsorships is available at <a href="https://www.rainbowcouncil.org" target="_blank">rainbowcouncil.org</a>.

Schorer and his brother Mark are both Eagle Scouts. The presentation is the one fundraising event for Scouts in Kankakee County.