Maxwell named as superintendent for Central school district

<em>Editor's Note: This story was updated to include Maxwell's contract information.</em>

CLIFTON — An established local name in education was selected to become superintendent for another area district.

Matt Maxwell, currently the principal of Grant Park Middle School and Grant Park High School, will be the superintendent of Central Community Unit School District 4 starting in the 2023-24 school year.

He will be replacing a longtime fixture in the district, Tonya Evans, who has worked in Central CUSD 4 for 30 years and plans to retire at the end of this school year.

The Illinois Association of School Boards announced Feb. 1 that Maxwell had been appointed as Central’s next superintendent and would be starting July 1.

Maxwell was hired on a three-year contract with a starting salary of $135,000 per year, according to Central School Board President Paul Swanson. Maxwell was one of five candidates interviewed and 13 who applied for the position, Swanson said.

Maxwell has been at Grant Park Community Unit School District 6 for six years. He previously worked for 10 years at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307, where he was a social studies teacher, dean and then assistant principal.

Maxwell also coached football, baseball and wrestling for about five years at BBCHS.

Originally from Tinley Park, Maxwell currently resides in Bourbonnais.

He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Illinois Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in educational administration from Saint Xavier University, a doctorate in educational administration from Aurora University, and a chief school business official license from the University of Illinois Springfield.

“Ever since I started my career, I’ve always had aspirations to become superintendent,” Maxwell said. “I was fortunate enough to be under the guidance of Scott Wakeley when I was at BBCHS, and John Palan, the superintendent [in Grant Park], to learn the ropes of being a superintendent. Being around them, seeing the impact that they had on students, the community and staff, it was something I really wanted to do because I wanted to have the same impact as well.”

One of the ways Maxwell feels he has made a difference is through creating new opportunities for students, such as the chance for Grant Park high school students to earn college credit through partnerships with Olivet Nazarene University and Kankakee Community College.

“Especially with Grant Park being a small school, seeing opportunities other schools have, I didn’t think it was fair that bigger schools had more opportunities,” he said.

Maxwell also noted he is excited to join Central because of the amount of pride members of the community show for their schools.

“My first thing I want to accomplish — I want to go in there, listen and learn [from] the community, find out what the students and the community need, hopefully work to meet those needs down the road. …” he said. “I feel it’s my job as superintendent to build those bridges with stakeholders, community and other partnerships within our area.”

<strong>OUTGOING SUPERINTENDENT Q&A</strong>

Outgoing Central Superintendent Tonya Evans participated in an email Q&A with the Daily Journal reflecting on her 30 years with the district.

Evans has been superintendent since 2005.

Previously, she was assistant superintendent and principal at Ashkum Early Literacy Center from 2003 to 2005; assistant superintendent from 2002 to 2003; principal at Clifton Elementary from 1997 to 2002; and principal at Ashkum Elementary from 1993 to 1997.

<strong>Q:</strong> What was your favorite role in the district?

<strong>A:</strong> I have had the opportunity to witness students that I had in school grow up to be our own employees and parents of children in our district.

That has been one of the most rewarding parts to see these individuals excel now in their roles as parents and employees.

I have enjoyed having conversations with them now as parents. You always want your students to be successful in their lives after they leave here.

<strong>Q:</strong> What have been some of the highlights of your career?

<strong>A:</strong> I am happy that we have been able to complete physical upgrades and, after this summer, all buildings should have the long awaited HVAC upgrades. We were able to upgrade the football bleachers for handicap accessibility and lighting. We have also upgraded technology equipment in each of the buildings and that updating will continue.

We have been able to provide additional resources to students and staff this year with Response to Intervention specialists, part-time nurse, and curriculum coordinator/special education director.

We had many years in the district where the budget was very lean and there was deficit spending when the state was not able to make all of the General State Aid payments.

We have worked hard to build reserves and it is pleasing to complete needed upgrades, provide more support to students and staff, and leave the district in good shape financially.

It truly has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this district for my entire administrative career.

There are so many talented and dedicated employees in this district. I have also had the opportunity to work with wonderful Boards of Education who truly wanted to serve in their communities and make the schools a better place to be for not only their children but also all of the children in the communities.