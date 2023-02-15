Let's Ketchup: Local nonprofit aims to eliminate school lunch debt

BOURBONNAIS — A group of friends concerned about school lunch debt and the stress it can bring to kids and families has started a local nonprofit aimed at helping them “catch up.”

It’s called Let’s Ketchup.

President Mike Murphy said that he, Vice President John Adams and some of their friends began discussing ways they might be able to help others, and the school lunch debt issue was quickly determined to be a cause everyone felt strongly about.

With most of the group having connections to education or mental health fields, it seemed a logical path for them to follow, Murphy said.

“Our initial thought process was, how could we kind of help with [bridging] the financial gap between families and food-related needs,” he said.

He said the group took inspiration from the late Nick Huffman, who owned the Looney Bin in Bradley.

“A while back, [Huffman] had raised money for Bradley schools to cancel student lunch debt, and that was really the first time I ever came across the student lunch debt problem,” Murphy said.

Adams added that the group wanted to make a difference in a tangible way.

“We wanted to choose something where we would be able to have a measurable impact, but also that was something that we could get other people behind. …” Adams said. “[We wanted to do] something that’s going to make an actual impact and something that we will be able to pretty readily communicate to other people.”

The team also includes Murphy’s wife, Mallory Kowaleski-Murphy, the board’s secretary; and board members Josh DeRocco, Chase Zajc, John Mullen and Ty Harris.

<strong>GETTING OFF THE GROUND</strong>

Once Murphy and crew settled on the problem they wanted to address, they had to figure out the logistics of forming an organization.

They turned to local mental health advocate Eric Peterson, founder of Project Headspace and Timing, for advice on how to get started.

Peterson sat down with Murphy and Adams to help them navigate things like gaining 501©(3) status, forming a board of directors, and selecting a lawyer and accountant.

“We had an idea at that point, but [Peterson] really kind of mapped it out for us,” Murphy said.

Let’s Ketchup gained 501©(3) status in January.

Originally from New York, Murphy said the sense of community in Kankakee County is something he believes will help the nonprofit thrive, as there seems to be no shortage of individuals willing to lend a hand.

“The smaller the community, you know, people know each other and they care,” Murphy said. “Who doesn’t care about kids and [the needs of] low-income families? I mean, I don’t really know anyone that wouldn’t want to get behind that.”

<strong>STARTING IN BOURBONNAIS</strong>

Kowaleski-Murphy is a special education teacher at Alan Shepard Elementary.

With her connection to Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, the team decided to start there when looking for a district to partner with.

The goal is to branch out to other local districts and possibly beyond once the organization gets going and established.

Murphy said he connected with administration and gathered data about lunch debt in the district.

“Surprisingly, the need even in Bourbonnais is pretty great,” he said.

He learned that 528 students within the district have active lunch debt, representing 22% of the student population.

The district’s total lunch debt adds up to $86,356.66, with most being owed by families that are no longer in the district.

The total active lunch debt is $20,897.39.

The organization hopes to fundraise at least $7,000 by the end of this school year to donate to the district to help families in the most need eliminate their lunch debts, Murphy said.

Currently, the focus is on getting the word out about the Let’s Ketchup mission through social media, he said.

Murphy noted problems with lunch debt can arise when a family misses the application deadline to qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Others might need the assistance but narrowly miss the threshold to qualify.

“For a family of four to get free lunch, a household’s annual income [must be at or below] about $36,000,” Murphy added. “So if you just have a single-parent home, three kids, they’re on the hook for those lunches.”

<strong>PERSONAL CONNECTION</strong>

Kowaleski-Murphy is thankful that students at her school are able to access breakfast and hot lunch.

“As a teacher, I’ve seen students get turned away from the hot lunch they were looking forward to due to their families not being able to pay their lunch balance,” she said. “Students shouldn’t ever be turned away from a hot meal. They’re kids; they’re not responsible for covering their lunch balance.”

She also noted that all students qualified for free lunch during the pandemic, but when the funding for that program ended, “it brought heartache to a lot of us in the field of education.”

Not every district in the country helps cover costs, she said. Some schools won’t give students a hot lunch option if they have active debt.

“It’s just not fair,” she said. “We’re always told that we need to make sure basic needs are met first before any learning can take place, but what is the education system as a whole doing to help students who don’t have proper access to food at school?”

For more information or to make a donation, visit <a href="http://letsketchup.org" target="_blank">letsketchup.org</a>.