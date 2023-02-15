ECDA hosting individual tax workshops for community members

KANKAKEE — The Economic and Community Development Agency is hosting individual tax workshops to help community members prepare themselves for the 2023 tax season. There will be three opportunities to attend, including Feb. 16, March 11 and March 21.

The workshops begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the ECDA conference room, which is located at 200 E. Court St., Suite 410 in Kankakee.

The ECDA is partnering once again with Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc. to offer these workshops.

“Individual taxes can sometimes be challenging,” said Teresa Jones, owner of Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc., in a news release. “Learning to plan ahead based upon your tax bracket is key in mastering your individual tax liabilities prior to tax season. I look forward to educating attendees on how to prepare for this year’s filing deadline.”

To reserve a seat at any of these three workshops, community members can call 815-933-0506 or email <a href="mailto:yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.