Bradley parking restriction stays despite second ask

BRADLEY — For the second time in a week, the developer of a 50-unit, low-income, senior citizen housing complex targeting east Bradley sought relief on the size of the parking lot required for the development.

For the second time, Rodger Brown, president of New Directions Housing Corporation of Lombard, was informed that the project would need to be built with 125 parking spaces, rather than the 100 he desired.

Bradley Pointe Residences is a $16-$18 million project for senior citizens at or below 80% of area median income. The development is expected to begin this fall and be ready for occupancy in fall 2024.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Brown appealed the Bradley Planning & Zoning Board decision from Feb. 7 and he sought to have the restriction relaxed by village trustees.

He explained the development for residents ages 55 and older would likely use only 60-70 of the spaces.

He said if after construction it was determined more than 100 spaces were needed, a parking expansion would be built. “But why have all these spaces if we don’t need them?” he asked.

Following a brief presentation in which he noted the development would not even need the full 100 spaces he would agree to construct a parking lot to accommodate, the village board — by a 4-0 vote — upheld the planning board’s decision.

The planning board’s chief concern was parking needs at the site if New Directions were to sell the location. Brown explained the company does not sell its properties, but the planning board did not wish to move away from the 125-space requirement.

The Bradley administration placed two ordinances on its board agenda for the meeting. One was an ordinance allowing the parking reduction. The second was a resolution denying Brown’s request and affirming the planning board’s decision.

With little board discussion, the members voted to once again deny the parking variance.

Brown noted upon exiting village hall that he would do what the board stated, but it didn’t hurt to ask.

Brown had sought a 20% reduction, the allowable reduction, according to village ordinance. Both the planning board and the village board noted it would be better to have more parking than not enough for the development’s lifetime use.