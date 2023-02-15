Appointments spark debate at Kankakee County Board

KANKAKEE — What normally is a routine approval of appointments to the I-KAN Joint Education Committee turned into a contentious debate at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting.

As part of a consent agenda, board members Tinker Parker, Ray Fairfield and Jessica Andrade were soon to be approved by the board to the I-KAN committee. Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes asked for the appointments of Parker and Fairfield to be discussed before being approved.

Snipes, who is Black, asked county board Chairman Andy Wheeler if any of the I-KAN Joint Education Committee members were African American.

Wheeler said he didn’t know if any of the other committee members were African American and suggested Snipes ask the I-KAN Regional Office of Education. Snipes said he couldn’t vote “yes” on those two appointments because it needs better representation.

“We have whites on the board, and I believe that it needs to be fundamentally fair across the board,” Snipes said. “… If I looked at that board to pass the [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] test, it would not, so as a result I’m saying that I would not vote for it.”

The five-person I-KAN Joint Education Committee is comprised of three members from the Kankakee County Board and two members from the Iroquois County Board. The committee meets quarterly and is one of three governing boards as part of the I-KAN Regional Office of Education.

Wheeler had previously asked board members if they would be interested in serving on the I-KAN committee and only got responses from those that were submitted for appointment.

“I just want to recognize that I have over 30 years experience in higher education and high school education,” said Parker during the discussion. “I have taught every demographic possible and when I go into those meetings, it’s with an open mind. So I’m very qualified, Mr. Snipes.”

Board member Steve Hunter, who is Black, said the process for appointing members to committees has been fair.

“I’ve been on this [county] board for three years,” Hunter said. “The chairman has been available and open to recommendations with respect to African Americans. I know I have recommended various individuals prior to the appointments, and he has been amenable to taking those particular names or names into consideration. This board has acted accordingly.

“I understand what you’re saying, Mr. Snipes. However, in terms of being proactive, there might be some effort on your part to identify individuals who you would want to consider for various appointments to the vacancies that exist as opposed to bringing up the issue presently when the cow was out of the barn already, and we’re voting on these particular appointments.

“In the future, from a guy who has been involved in public service for half a century, you have to be proactive in terms of what you what you want. … I would just suggest that you may want to provide that information to the chairman for consideration for this board for the appointments.”

Board member Rosemary Foster, who is Black and represents Pembroke Township, said the process was open.

“I do believe that [chairman] did ask for people, requesting if we knew anybody, to have them apply, so we all had an opportunity to share names,” she said.

The board voted 23-2 to approve the appointments of Parker and Fairfield to the I-KAN committee. Snipes and board member Larry Kerkstra voted no.