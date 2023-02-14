Natural Hazards Mitigation Task Force to host public meeting March 1

KANKAKEE — Projects and activities that can protect Kankakee County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Advisory Task Force meeting on March 1 at the Kankakee County Administration Building, 4th Floor County Board Room, 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

The task force began work in May 2022 to update the county’s Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. This plan details past severe weather events that have previously impacted the county and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.

“There has been at least $42.7 million in verified property damages caused by severe weather events in the county. Obtaining FEMA’s approval of our plan update will make all of the participants eligible to receive federal grant money for mitigation projects and activities,” said Delbert Skimerhorn, Kankakee County director of planning, in a news release.

Projects identified by task force members at this meeting will become part of the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. While portions of the plan have been presented at each meeting, the entire plan will be presented for public review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.

“A public forum will be conducted this summer for interested persons to review the updated plan and ask questions of task force members. A two-week public comment period will take place following the public forum to accommodate interested persons who are unable to attend. We want to make sure that anybody who is interested has an opportunity to review and comment on the plan update,” added Skimerhorn.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3county.net" target="_blank">k3county.net</a>.