Kankakee County to distribute Emergency Food and Shelter funds

Kankakee County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Kankakee County has been chosen to receive $62,617 for PHASE 40 and $1,278 for administrative support to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Kankakee County. The total allocation is $63,895.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, the United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA and the United Way of America. The board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of representatives from local organizations will determine how the funds awarded to Kankakee County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under these phases.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;

Have an accounting system;

Practice non-discrimination;

Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs; and

If a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board.

Qualified agencies are encouraged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies with an interest in applying for the Emergency Food and Shelter Funds must contact Kankakee County Community Services Inc. at 815-933-7883 ext. 212 or RSVP to <a href="mailto:aharper@kccsi-cap.org" target="_blank">aharper@kccsi-cap.org</a> by noon Feb. 15.

The local board will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. The meeting will be held at Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. at 657 E. Court St., Suite 207, Kankakee.