Kankakee County Museum brings 'Lady and the Tramp' to life with date night

The story of “Lady and the Tramp” came to life Saturday night during the first-ever date night event at Kankakee County Museum. Couples and friends gathered at the museum for a night of dinner, music and fun as the Disney film was on theme throughout the evening.

Attendees enjoyed a meal of a charcuterie board, salad and, of course, spaghetti and meatballs, which points to the famous scene in the film where the two animated dogs meet from opposite ends of a spaghetti strand.

Also on the menu was fresh bread, strawberry mousse and cranberry orange sangria. All food was catered by The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park.

On site was the Kankakee County Humane Foundation with four furry friends available for adoption. Attendees could meet the dogs near the Paramount Theatre exhibit in the museum, which was screening none other than “Lady and the Tramp.”

Baby, Kobe, Pearl and Zara excitedly greeted attendees as they made their way through the museum to complete a scavenger hunt, based both on trivia from the movie and from Kankakee County.

After guests dined in Tony’s Restaurant — another nod to the film — they had the chance to venture over to a photo op that had a romantic backdrop of Italy. Throughout dinner, pianst Terri E. Jones tickled the ivories with several classic love songs.

Veronica Featherston, the museum's executive director, said she was "pleasantly surprised" by the turnout and interest for this first-time event.

"Every time we try something new, we learn from it," she said. "I definitely think we will do it again."

She went on to say that the community collaboration helped make the event special.

"The Bennett-Curtis House has always been very supportive of the museum and they did not disappoint with their creative theme and delicious meal! We were also thrilled to have the Kankakee County Humane Foundation join us. Their presence added something special."

<em>Editor’s note: The photographed Keegan McMaster is the husband of reporter Taylor Leddin-McMaster.</em>

Attendees of Kankakee County Museum's date night had the chance to embark on a scavenger hunt throughout the museum which featured questions of local trivia as it related to the "Lady and the Tramp" theme.

1. Tramp is first seen waking up in a barrel near a railroad station. What was the first rail line that would bring waves of settlers to Kankakee County?

2. What local historic movie theater can you "visit" tonight to watch the full "Lady and the Tramp" movie?

3. Lady catches the newspaper and brings it in to her owners. Where in the museum would you find information about local newspapers? (Name the exhibit.)

4. What was the name of the restaurant that was once inside what is now known as the B. Harley Bradley House (Frank Lloyd Wright in Kankakee)?

Answers: 1. Illinois Central; 2. Paramount Theatre; 3. Kankakee Newspapers in the Jack Klasey Gallery; 4. Yesteryear