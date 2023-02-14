Clove Alliance hosting virtual training on sexual harassment prevention

According to Clove Alliance, every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Whether individuals are aware of it or not, everyone is likely working with survivors of sexual assault. Clove Alliance hopes to continue to spread awareness in hopes of creating a safer and more victim-centered community.

All employers in the state of Illinois are required to provide one hour of Sexual Harassment Prevention Training to all employees on a yearly basis. Clove Alliance is providing free virtual training to help companies stay updated with the latest labor laws, as well as working with businesses to create safe and inclusive working environments for all.

For businesses or agencies with eight or more employees, contact Clove Alliance to set up a private training session for your group. Note, this training does not fulfill the state’s requirements for licensed cosmetologists.

Upcoming open session training dates:

• From noon to 1 p.m. March 14: Register at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/tuk9vpv7" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/tuk9vpv7</a>

• From 10-11 a.m. June 14: Register at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2p84htd7" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2p84htd7</a>

• From 4-5 p.m. Sept. 13: Register at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3a2nkzvs" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3a2nkzvs</a>

• From noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 15: Register at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/y2hkxfxu" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/y2hkxfxu</a>

For questions or more information, contact Clove Alliance’s prevention department at <a href="mailto:prevention@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">prevention@clovealliance.org</a>.