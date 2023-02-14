2 seriously injured in Iroquois County crash

MILFORD — Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in southern Iroquois County, according to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred on County Road 1000N at the intersection of County Road 1800E, located approximately two miles west of Milford, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile was traveling west on County Road 1000N.

A vehicle being driven by 35-year-old Wesley C. Price, of Homewood, was traveling north on County Road 1800E, the release said.

Price had a stop sign and failed to yield the right of way to the juvenile driver and proceeded into the intersection, according to the release.

The front of the juvenile driver’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Price’s vehicle, causing heavy damage and both drivers to be trapped in their vehicles, the sheriff’s department said.

Both drivers were transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka with serious injuries. They both were airlifted to different hospitals, the release said.

Price was issued a ticket for failure to yield right away at a stop intersection, according to the sheriff’s department.

Milford Fire/EMS assisted with the scene.