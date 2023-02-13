School resource officers selected for Bradley Elementary

BRADLEY — A longtime Bradley Police officer is filling the role of school resource officer in Bradley Elementary District 61 for the remainder of the school year.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said Feb. 9 at a Bradley Elementary School Board meeting that Officer Ralph “Mike” Norton is taking on the role in the interim until the permanent officer can start next school year.

Norton has tentative dates scheduled in the elementary buildings for the rest of this school year, Goselin said.

He noted that students have taken a liking to Norton, who has been on the police department for 28 years.

“He seems like he’s done a nice job in all three buildings,” Goselin said. “Kids love him.”

Phil Trudeau, a school board member and Bradley Police lieutenant, added that Norton’s energy makes him a perfect fit to connect with youth.

“He’s just fun to be around. He’s just always energetic,” Trudeau said of his colleague. “He’s always been there my entire career. He just always seems fun.”

Another Bradley officer, Aaron Cantwell, was school resource officer for a few weeks starting in January before Norton stepped in. Cantwell was sworn into the department last year.

Starting in August, Officer Matt Baxter will take on the full-time role of school resource officer.

Baxter, who has been on the department for almost 23 years, was hired for the three-year position, but he is not currently able to assume the role because of the department’s training schedules.

Baxter is currently the department’s evidence and property officer and is training the next officer to do that job before the transition takes place, Trudeau said.

“Matt Baxter was selected as the best candidate,” Trudeau said. “He has previous experience as the SRO at [Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School], and we [at the police department] thought his experience would be best to start a new program at the grade school.”

Trudeau said he has “nothing but good thoughts” about the future of the partnership going forward.

“I think Baxter starting a new program there will be proficient for any other officers that are going to follow in his footsteps,” he said.

He added that Norton also has experience teaching the D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T. educational programs in the grade schools for many years.

“It’s definitely an environment that [Norton] is used to, and he usually does a lot with the schools during the day anyways,” Trudeau said. “His presence in the school is pretty natural, and he gets along with the kids well.”

So far, Norton has been building relationships with students and staff members; helping with supervision during lunch and before and after school; and participating in in-classroom activities with students, Goselin said.

“More programs and more things will start blossoming as we start school next year, and that’s when we will have a full-time, three-year person to be able to do that,” Goselin said.