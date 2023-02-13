Investigation continues into fatal fire in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — An investigation continues into a Feb. 2 house fire that claimed the life of 66-year-old Phillip Spencer, of Kankakee.

Spencer’s body was found by firefighters in a home in the 400 block of East Bourbonnais Street.

“Our investigators and [Kankakee] Fire Department investigators are still going over witness statements, information obtained from the autopsy and video footage from residential security cameras,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Passwater said.

Kankakee firefighters were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 2, to the 400 block of East Bourbonnais Street.

Upon arrival, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the house, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Kankakee police had been called to the residence at 4:41 p.m. Feb. 2 on reports of a domestic dispute, Passwater said.

The woman who resided at the house left after telling police she would leave, Passwater said.