Local police talk body cams following Memphis beating incident

KANKAKEE — In February 2015, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps discussed the department’s purchase of body cameras to be worn by officers during their shifts.

Several donations helped purchase about six body cams, making Bourbonnais police the first law enforcement agency to use what was then new technology for police.

“We want to be at the forefront when it comes to new technology,” Phelps said in a February 2015 Daily Journal story.

Ten months later, Phelps was asked how it was going with the body cams.

He was pleased with the results.

“As it goes nationwide, these cameras are going to help repair the broken bridges of trust between police and the communities they serve,” Phelps said. “It will eliminate the perception that we’re the bad guys and will weed out the bad apples.”

Phelps, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey recently talked about body cams following the Jan. 7 beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man, by five police officers, who also are Black, with the Memphis Department’s special unit targeting heavy crime areas of the city.

Nichols died three days later.

The five officers have been fired.

More disciplinary actions are expected, Memphis police officials have said in media interviews.

The department disbanded the unit, which was formed two years ago.

The beating was caught on the officers’ body cameras and a camera on a utility pole near the site of the beating. The footage was released two weeks ago by Memphis police.

“We are truly in a world gone crazy,” Phelps said about the magnifying glass law enforcement has been under for the past few years.

“Law enforcement is afraid to do their jobs now. They are afraid of being indicted or losing their jobs.

“What occurred in Memphis with those officers ruins it for the rest of officers nationwide,” he continued.

“A small percentage of bad apples ruins things for the rest. They believe rules don’t apply to them.”

Downey called the footage of the attack horrifying.

“Nobody, and I mean nobody, deserves that,” Downey said.

The fact the officers knew they were wearing body cams should have been a deterrent, Downey said.

“Countywide, I am so glad we have them,” Downey said.

He said sheriff command staff on a regular basis checks body cam footage, which departments are required to store, to see how deputies are doing.

“I’m not saying that the police are perfect,” Downey said. “We’ve had instances of officers using language that is not acceptable. We will sit down with that deputy and discuss the situation.”

Passwater said besides body cams, the objective of a tactical unit starts with having several key ingredients.

“You have to have the right people, supervised by the right people with the right culture,” Passwater said.

“There has to be a purpose.”

Passwater is a big proponent of officers being equipped with body cams.

In 2022, Kankakee police made 1,084 adult arrests, Passwater said.

“We had one complaint last year for excessive force,” he said.

“After investigation by the city inspector and watching body camera and in-car camera footage, that complaint was unfounded.”