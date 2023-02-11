KLASEY: A new airport for Kankakee

After years of controversy over the location and development of an all-weather airport for the community, the Kankakee Valley Airport Authority selected a new site for the facility. On Nov. 24, 1959, the agency announced that it had chosen a 600-acre plot of land just south of the city.

Almost 18 months later, on May 18, 1961, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new airport site. The ceremony, reported the Daily Journal, “climaxed more than four years of work by the authority since it was created by a special election on March 23, 1957.”

Earthmoving began in earnest on May 25, 1961, as bulldozers started shaping the site into a modern, all-weather airport. Gallagher Asphalt Co. of Thornton, with a winning bid of $282,415 had been awarded the contract to develop the 2,900-foot by 75-foot main runway, taxiways, roads and parking lots, lighting, and other necessary amenities. A separate contract to construct the airport’s hangar and office building, at a price of $97,443, was awarded to a Northbrook firm.

Sunday, Oct. 28, 1962, with partly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 50s, was a perfect day to dedicate Kankakee’s new airport. Thousands of local residents turned out for a celebration featuring speeches by state and civic leaders, an open house at the shiny new facility, and not one, but two, exciting aerial shows.

The Greater Kankakee Airport’s hangar, office building and grounds opened to visitors at 10 a.m. At about 1:30 p.m., all eyes turned skyward as jet aircraft from Chanute Air Force Base at Rantoul made a pass over the field. Spectators watched the “four-plane team of Air Force jets performing intricate maneuvers across the sky,” noted the Daily Journal in its front-page coverage of the day’s activities.

The dedication ceremonies began at 2 p.m., and were followed by the second air show, presented by “daredevil stunt flyers of the Cole Brothers Air Show.”

The keynote speaker for the dedication was Illinois Governor Otto Kerner, who was introduced by Kankakee native Lt. Governor Samuel Shapiro. Commending the airport’s Board of Commissioners for its “farsightedness,” the Governor pointed to the “paved and lighted runway, connecting taxiways, excellent hangars and an adequate apron” as “progress indeed!”

He also announced some welcome news — within a year, the airport’s 2,900-foot main runway would be extended 1,100 feet, bringing its total length to 4,000 feet. The longer runway would be suitable for use by larger aircraft, such as those operated by passenger-carrying airlines.

The years-long quest for an airline that could provide the Greater Kankakee Airport with passenger service finally paid off on Jan. 1, 1968. On that chilly New Year’s Day, three passengers left the Greater Kankakee Airport at 9:30 a.m. aboard the first Air Wisconsin flight to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

Air Wisconsin’s “official” inaugural flight arrived in Kankakee at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 1968. A raw day with temperatures only a few degrees above zero had caused people attending the event to take shelter in the airport’s hangar.

“Most …came outside long enough to watch the first ‘official’ flight sweep in low from the northeast and touch down smoothly and taxi up to the airport office building,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal. “With the rousing strains of ‘On Wisconsin’ booming from the instruments of the Westview High School Band, Kankakeeland extended its official welcome Wednesday to the officials of Air Wisconsin.”

In addition to Kankakee, the small regional airline served three cities in Wisconsin — Appleton, Milwaukee and Wausau. Service between Kankakee and Chicago O’Hare consisted of four round-trip flights on weekdays, three round-trips on Saturdays and two on Sundays. Flying time between the two airports was approximately 30 minutes.

Initially, the airport’s small office building served as the ticketing and waiting room for Air Wisconsin passengers. On March 11, 1968, ground was broken for a $68,000 terminal building at the airport. When completed in early summer of that year, the 2,600-square-foot building would include a ticket counter, waiting room, baggage facility and office space for Air Wisconsin personnel.

Unfortunately, demand for passenger service at the Greater Kankakee Airport was not sufficient to sustain the Air Wisconsin service. By summer, 1971, the Kankakee/O’Hare service ended. The Greater Kankakee Airport, however, continued to be a busy place.

Its hangars housed a large number of private aircraft, and a significant group of corporate aircraft owned by such local industries as stove manufacturer Geo. D. Roper Corporation. Aircraft transporting employees and customers of a number of other local industrial plants were frequent visitors at the facility.

The number of corporate aircraft based here decreased sharply in the 1980s, when a number of major industrial plants closed. An important addition to the local airport was announced in January 1983. The Federal Aviation Administration selected the Greater Kankakee Airport as the site for a computerized flight service station serving northern Illinois.

The facility, which replaced operations in DuPage County and Rockford, provides weather, flight planning, navigation system, airport condition and rescue information to pilots of private planes.

In 2017, a different type of aircraft became a familiar sight in the skies over Kankakee, as the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, a mainstay of the United States Army, began operating out of the Greater Kankakee Airport. On Nov. 4, 2017, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth presided at ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new Army Aviation Flight Facility and Readiness Center.

The two-story, 185,200 square-foot facility, located on the western edge of the airport complex, is home to two Army National Guard units, Company B, 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation, and Company B, 935th Aviation Support Battalion. The units relocated here from Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Today, the Greater Kankakee Airport continues to be a busy “general aviation” facility, recording approximately 50,000 aircraft operations (takeoffs and landings) each year. It houses 115 aircraft and has a staff of 11 persons. The main runway, 100 feet in width, is 5,981 feet long; the second runway is 75 feet wide and 4,398 feet in length.

The Greater Kankakee Airport had a “bit part” in the 1980 feature film “The Hunter,” starring Steve McQueen. Where was the airport located in the film?

Answer: An unnamed city in Nebraska, where McQueen (a “bounty hunter”) had flown in pursuit of two fugitives. A number of scenes in the movie — which was McQueen’s last film before his death — were shot near Aroma Park and in and around Manteno (including an exciting chase in a cornfield involving an auto and a combine).