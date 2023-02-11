Daily Journal's Tiffany Blanchette named in E&P's 25 Under 35

While at a local community or sporting event, it’s not unusual to see Tiffany Blanchette documenting from behind the lens.

For the past nine years, Blanchette has captured countless moments of life in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, as she made her way to become the Daily Journal’s photo editor.

Her hard work and dedication was recently recognized as Blanchette was named one of Editor & Publisher magazine’s 25 Under 35, which honors the next generation of news media leaders.

Editor & Publisher is a nationwide monthly trade magazine covering the newspaper industry. It has published since 1901 and is often described as the “bible of the newspaper industry.”

Though Blanchette, 33, initially was “shocked” by the recognition, she soon felt what she described as “a wave of appreciation and love.”

“Any kind of award or recognition is very humbling — especially since I don’t really feel I do anything special — but none of it would be possible without my fellow journalists surrounding me,” Blanchette said.

<strong>BEHIND THE LENS</strong>

Blanchette’s work is dedicated to capturing special and newsworthy moments around the area as a way to further tell the story of Kankakee [and beyond]. Being a native of the area — originally from Bonfield, the daughter of Cindy and David Blanchette, and now living in Kankakee with her husband, Christopher Eilers, and stepson, Landon Eilers — Blanchette has a local story all her own.

In fact, her story with the Journal started long before she stepped through the door as a photo intern, as her grandmother, JoAnn Phillips, was a former paper carrier.

“A fun memory I have is of riding around with my grandma to deliver the Daily Journal as a kid,” Blanchette recalled. “There I am in the back of her rural mail truck surrounded by stacks of the very paper I would be published in as a local athlete and later as a staff photographer.”

Although the 2008 Herscher High School graduate initially planned to study zoology at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, a basic photojournalism class would inspire the major that led to her 2014 Bachelor of Science degree.

“Before I fully chose this profession, I asked myself why I wanted to do this?” she said. “And the one word that kept echoing in my head was ‘equality.’

“I’m a deeply emotional person, to a fault at times, but I feel it in my bones that we are all created equal and deserving of love, and photojournalism has the power to convey that fact as well as inspire us to rectify the inequalities it documents.”

This is something she brings into her work every day, as she covers the good and the bad.

“[Journalists] are unbiased observers in the grand scheme of things, but the person behind that lens will always be affected by the events they document because of their empathy,” Blanchette said. “Ultimately, I think this makes us better at our jobs.”

Whether it’s being invited into someone’s home to meet their dog or being dispatched to cover a terrible tragedy, “I get to learn a little bit about a lot of people and things, and each experience becomes part of me in some way.”

But that is her purpose for working for a local community publication.

“By far the best part is meeting the people that make up the unique fabric of this community and having the privilege to hear their stories and photograph them,” Blanchette said.

“I still can’t believe that I get to freeze moments in time that will forever tell little pieces of our history.”

<strong>HOPES FOR THE FUTURE</strong>

Blanchette takes the value and integrity of journalism very seriously, and hopes that more people will see the value in learning about their community through local journalism.

“Learning about the triumphs or plights of your neighbors and being aware of your local government’s plans are part of creating an enriching and supportive community life,” she said.

“In a world rife with social media, we can feel connected to the world, but it can often mean we are disconnected to the very people we share the park with.”

Blanchette points out that, in addition to having a free press to hold those in local positions of power accountable, turning to a local newspaper “is an amazing way to reconnect with the people around you.”

And to the people in the community that Blanchette continues to connect with, she had a thought to share.

“Thank you for affording me the opportunities to document your stories and your lives. I don’t take the responsibility lightly, and I truly enjoy every day I’m here to do this job.”

For Blanchette’s feature and interview with Editor & Publisher magazine, go to <a href="https://www.editorandpublisher.com/stories/eps-25-under-35,241993" target="_blank">editorandpublisher.com</a>.