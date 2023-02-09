Vocational workshops to be held at KCC for veterans

KANKAKEE — The Veterans Resource Center at Kankakee Community College will host vocational workshops with counselors from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on several upcoming Wednesdays.

Veterans are invited to stop by the Veterans Center from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month, February through July, according to a press release from KCC.

The workshop dates are Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21 and July 19.

The vocational counselors can provide resume feedback, offer practice interviewing, provide information about local job openings and share information about great opportunities only available to veterans.

The events are open to all veterans, including those not enrolled at KCC. Registration is not required and attendees will be met on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact Kendra Souligne, KCC director of financial aid & student engagement, at ksouligne@kcc.edu or phone at 815-802-8556.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee. Directions to KCC are at <a href="http://www.kcc.edu/about/#riverfront-campus" target="_blank">www.kcc.edu/about/#riverfront-campus</a>.