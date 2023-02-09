Owner of nuisance house in Kankakee will serve contempt sentence in March

KANKAKEE — The owner of a Kankakee home — which was deemed a nuisance property in 2020 — will begin serving a 12-day sentence in March for being in contempt of court.

Irene Guzman, 45, of Kankakee, was in court Wednesday.

She was held in contempt by Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson after she did not pay the required bond allowing her, her husband and two grandchildren to remain living on the property, 456 S. Lincoln Ave.

In 2019, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor maintaining a public nuisance charge against the home as a nuisance property because city of Kankakee and Kankakee County officials claimed it was used by people tied to the Latin Kings, including two of Guzman’s sons, Hernan and Ruben Carmona.

Dickenson said in his November 2020 ruling that Guzman and her husband could stay in their home as well as two of their grandchildren. No other people were allowed on the property for at least a year.

Dickenson’s ruling included Guzman paying a $5,000 security bond.

Guzman failed to pay the required bond, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson.

In December 2020, Watson filed a motion asking for Dickenson to revoke the bond. Dickenson granted the motion and sentenced Guzman to 15 days in jail.

However, Eric Davis, Guzman’s attorney, filed a motion to vacate the original ruling in July of 2022.

On Dec. 8, Dickenson denied the motion to vacate his order but shortened the sentence to 12 days.