Low-income senior housing complex set for Bradley

BRADLEY — Construction of a 50-unit, low-income senior citizen apartment complex in Bradley is set to begin this fall and occupancy is slated for fall 2024.

At Tuesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission, New Directions Housing Corporation, a Lombard-based development company, unsuccessfully sought a reduction in the size of the development’s parking lot from 125 spaces to 100.

Despite that setback, Rodger Brown, president of New Directions, said the two-story project — to be known as Bradley Pointe Residences — is slated to begin within the next several months.

He said he was applying for the parking lot reduction now as the project has entered its final phase of design.

The project will be back before the planning and zoning commission on March 7 where it is set to gain its preliminary and final subdivision plat approval. Once those approvals are gained, the remaining step will be acquiring a building permit.

New Directions, founded in 1994, owns and operates similar complexes in Wilmington, including the 24-unit Countryside River Apartments; an 80-unit complex in Lake Villa; and a 42-unit, six apartment building complex in Alton, among others.

The company has a 30-unit development under construction in Lombard.

Development costs in Bradley are anticipated to be in the $16 million- to $18 million-range. The project is slated for a six-acre site where Freedom Drive and Lemna Avenue merge in northeast Bradley, just southeast of the Northfield Square mall property.

New Directions was approved in May by the Illinois Housing Development Authority for low-income tax credits, which aid the cost of development.

The development is for low-income senior citizens — ages 55 and older — who are earning at or below 80% of area median income.

The 50-unit development will consist of 38 one-bedroom units at 563-square-feet and 12 two-bedroom units at 729-square feet.

Rents for the one-bedroom units will range from $350-$850 per month, while the two-bedroom units will run from $400-$900 per month.

After the meeting, Brown noted he had been looking in the Bradley area for several years and this site is his third attempt at developing within the village. He noted all the sites have been in the same general area in Bradley.

He said his first site did not score high enough with IHDA so it did not receive approval. The second site was initially explored, but dropped. He said he did not make an IHDA application for that location.

He noted for this current site, he had been approached by representatives of the six-acre site a few years ago and began making plans.