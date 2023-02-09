Harbor House opens emergency shelter in Iroquois County

Two decades back, Harbor House had an Iroquois County-based shelter for survivors of domestic violence which closed in 2003 due to funding issues. Now, 20 years later, a shelter space is returning to the area to serve an identified need in Iroquois County.

“[Our goal is] to create a safe, healing space where individuals can define their happiness and their inner selves,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House’s executive director and CEO, during a tour of the new location.

Like the Kankakee shelter, the address is not publicly available to maintain the safety of its guests and staff. Those in need of access to the shelter’s resources can be connected by calling the 24-hour hotline at 815-932-5800.

The shelter will be opening at the end of the week.

<strong>THE SPACE</strong>

In a spacious, one-story home is four bedrooms — one that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and another that is designed for families — three bathrooms, a kitchen and dining area and a living room area. There also is a laundry room and access to groceries and personal hygiene products.

Additionally, the shelter is staffed 24/7 and is pet-friendly. All resources are free to survivors of domestic violence.

The shelter offers short-term emergency housing to allow someone in a domestic-violence situation to be in a safe landing space in order to take their next steps.

“It’s a landing space for them to heal and grow and for them to find that next story,” Schoenwetter said.

How long an individual or a family stays in a shelter space varies. Pre-pandemic, the average was around 45 days. Post-pandemic stays have been closer to two or three months, according to Schoenwetter.

“Every individual story is different,” said Schoenwetter, who added that Harbor House has been “intentional in wanting to create a safe and cozy space.”

She added that normalcy and flexibility are both key components. Family units get their own space and pack-and-plays are available for younger kids.

Harbor House currently does not offer child care services but staff members are having conversations with day care providers to help provide that resource. They also are in the process of constructing a security fence around the property.

Individuals and families visiting the shelter will receive welcome bags donated by Kiwanis Club and Thrivent.

<strong>HARBOR HOUSE RESOURCES</strong>

While only about 25% of Harbor House’s base utilizes the shelter, it’s not necessary to use the shelter to access other resources.

The bulk of people use case management and counseling services.

In 2022, Harbor House answered about 3,400 hotline calls, provided 3,755 nights of shelter and engaged more than 12,000 people through outreach and prevention initiatives to increase the community’s understanding of domestic violence and Harbor House services.

Harbor House works closely with law enforcement in order to provide the necessary resources required in a situation of domestic violence. Law enforcement can give callers in these situations a referral to utilize the shelter.

“Law enforcement [officers] are definitely a key component to the success of Harbor House,” Schoenwetter said.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org</a>.

“There is a need for this life-saving service in Iroquois County, and we are so grateful for the advocacy of and partnership with community leaders like State Senator Tom Bennett, Watseka Mayor John Allhands, TNS Developments LLC, local law enforcement, and countless others who have helped make this a reality,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director and CEO of Harbor House, in a news release.

“This space was intentionally designed to help survivors find comfort, healing, joy and peace during their journeys to freedom and happiness. Our well-trained, passionate advocates are ready to walk alongside survivors in this new Emergency Shelter.”

Harbor House is hosting several upcoming events in recognition of February's Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

<strong>Love Is…?</strong>

This event is a youth spoken word showcase featuring Jeronimo Speaks, happening from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18 at City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee. Performers are to be between the ages of 12-25, their piece must relate to “Love is?” theme, and the material needs to be appropriate for all ages.

<strong>Bowling Against Bullying, Iroquois County</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Concord Bowl, 405 US-52, Iroquois, will be an informative event about bullying. Dinner will be provided and participants will enjoy complimentary bowling, food, giveaways and more.

<strong>Bowling Against Bullying, Kankakee County</strong>

From 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, participants will enjoy complimentary bowling, pizza, giveaways and more.

<strong>Wear Orange Day</strong>

On Feb. 28, wear orange to create awareness about teen dating violence and the importance of healthy relationships.

Additionally, Harbor House will be hosting a First Responders Appreciation Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon March 11 at College Church, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

To register for these events, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.