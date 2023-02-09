Bourbonnais fire district will not seek referendum this year

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Fire Protection District board announced this week it will not seek a referendum in the 2023 election cycle.

The department first put a referendum on the ballot in March 2020. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020, April 2021, June 2022 and November 2022 elections.

The district was asking voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment because of government mandates, replace aging apparatuses and to increase the pay for personnel to the state-mandated $15 per hour.

“The fire district board has decided we need to take a minute to reflect on our current needs, weigh them against our current budget, then develop a new plan on how to provide the best service to the 36,000 residents living in our district,” Bourbonnais Fire Chief James Keener said in a news release.

“Do we need more funding? Absolutely and without question.”

Keener said the district should receive a positive financial impact due to an increased consumer price index in 2023, according to the release.

That additional revenue should help carry the district through lean times in 2023. Keener stated this will allow more time for the district to develop a more concise plan to serve the district’s future.

“The fire district board of trustees and district members have always believed we should only request additional funding from our residents when absolutely necessary,” Keener said in the release.

“Because the increased CPI should give us a financial bump in 2023, we will wait to see if the increased revenue will carry us through.”

Keener said the district board will develop a new financial plan after the CPI goes into effect.

That new plan will use the most recent financial numbers and weigh them against the needs of the residents and business community within the district’s 36-mile territory.

“Our residents’ and business community’s safety is paramount. We never want to hamper our ability to provide the highest quality personnel, ambulances or fire trucks needed to ensure a quick and successful response to an emergency,” Keener said in the release.

The board believes waiting until 2024 to decide if the district should put a referendum on the ballot again is the best thing for everyone, according to the release.

“This isn’t our fire district. This fire district is owned by our residents and business community,” Keener said. “All of us at BFPD will do everything in our power to continue the exceptional level of emergency services we provide.”