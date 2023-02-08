Fortitude development hits 'bump' over police walk-throughs

KANKAKEE — Sometimes it seems for every step forward Fortitude Community Outreach takes, it is followed by two steps backward.

Just when it appeared the not-for-profit homeless shelter was gaining funding momentum in its quest to gather $1.2 million to construct a 4,800-square-foot shelter in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, a new obstacle has presented itself.

In a Thursday meeting between Fortitude management and the Kankakee police administration, Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s executive director, was said to have informed Chief Robin Passwater the city would not be allowed to conduct what he described as “routine” property checks — described as site “walk-throughs” in policing jargon — city officers are allowed to conduct on virtually every business or organization.

Broers stated, Passwater explained at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, that such property checks are not allowed on a national level for homeless shelters because of the Fourth Amendment (which protects from unreasonable government search and seizure).

Passwater noted walk-throughs are only a part of the overall relationship the department is seeking to build with Fortitude.

He described the relationship he is seeking to be one of “welcoming.”

“We are going to have to work closely together for this shelter to be successful. We have to deal with all the issues. We have to have a very tight relationship with Fortitude,” he said Tuesday.

Passwater said there also may be some misunderstanding of what police will actually do. He said the police coming to the shelter would not be conducting searches.

“This is about relationship building,” he said. “Fortitude and the Kankakee police are dealing with the same issues. We want Fortitude to be comfortable enough with us to call when there is an issue or concern and for us to be able to do the same.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said after Monday’s council meeting that without the department being allowed walk-throughs, the project will not move forward.

Within minutes of a funding package being OK’d by the council — of which $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money to Fortitude was included — the council removed the appropriation from the allocation list totaling $1.4 million.

The council approved the remaining $1.3 million of funding. The administration said based on the council’s action, further discussions with Fortitude are needed. Curtis said the hope is the issue can be resolved with some further discussion.

<strong>WALK-THROUGHS ‘ABSOLUTE’ — CURTIS</strong>

“This [walk-throughs] has to happen,” Curtis said. “This is absolute. We will not allocate funding if our police are not welcomed.”

So would the shelter development take place in Kankakee without the city contributing to the construction effort? Curtis said it would not.

Even though the city had previously OK’d the organization’s conditional use permit request to build the shelter in the commercial district, Curtis said the necessary action would be taken to make sure construction does not move forward if this issue cannot be resolved to the satisfaction of the city administration and the council.

“We are 100% trying to help them,” Curtis explained.

He said the city practices community policing, and a practice of community policing is conducting walk-throughs within numerous properties.

Fortitude, he said, will not be an exception.

<strong>BROERS ‘ASTONISHED’ BY CITY</strong>

Broers was “astonished” by Monday’s action. She believed Fortitude and Kankakee police had worked out a plan regarding walk-throughs. She said police are welcome to come inside the location and talk with front-desk personnel.

She noted, however, based on constitutional protections, the police are not allowed in personal areas such as the location’s living room, kitchen or bedrooms.

“They can do a check at the front desk,” Broers said. “They can talk to the staff. Anyone is welcomed in that area. They cannot physically walk through the shelter.”

She added there is case law supporting such protection.

The Fortitude concern was first raised at city council by Alderman Larry Osenga, R-3. Osenga, a retired veteran Kankakee police officer, supported the Fortitude funding at the Committee of the Whole meeting, but, he said, that was before he learned of issues regarding walk-throughs.

He flatly stated he would not support Fortitude funding.

He said police are not the enemy. Police, Osenga said, are there to work with the organization.

<strong>‘NOT OPPOSED’ TO SHELTER — CHIEF</strong>

Alderman David Crawford, R-3, who has been assisting Fortitude in gaining city COVID-19 relief money as well as potential funding from other municipalities, hopes Monday’s action is just a “bump in the road.”

Crawford was the only council member voting against the move to pull Fortitude’s funding.

But Crawford noted city police need access to the site.

“I would think you would want a friendly relationship with the police,” he said after the council meeting. “We have to develop what will be a good working relationship. For this to work, it has to be that way.

“This can be worked out. We want this to be the safest shelter possible. This is a bump in the road — a bump that needs to be smoothed out.”

Passwater said the police conduct the walk-throughs just to make sure things are operating smoothly. He said the walk-throughs are not conducted to search people, nor to make arrests.

The chief noted the vast majority of the homeless who seek shelter with Fortitude are actually familiar and, in most cases, friendly with the police.

He said it is the Fortitude management which is raising the issue.

“We are not opposed to this shelter. We know it’s coming,” Passwater said. “But we have to be able to walk through. … It is the management who has told us we are not welcomed. We are just there to make sure everything is all right. We need to have a [working] relationship.”