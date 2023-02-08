Fireworks cost exploding as Kankakee prepares for two summer shows

KANKAKEE — A pair of Kankakee firework displays will be held this summer, and brilliant, beautiful lights will not be the only thing bursting skyward.

A considerable amount of money will also be sent into the nighttime skies.

The Kankakee City Council approved two contracts with Elgin-based Mad Bomber Fireworks to conduct the Juneteenth celebration on June 17 at Pioneer Park and the Independence Day celebration on July 4 at Kankakee Community College.

The planned 10-minute Juneteenth display will cost city taxpayers $9,000, a $1,000 or 12.5% increase from the 2022 show, which was also produced by Mad Bomber Fireworks.

The July 4 show, set to be 25 minutes in duration, will cost a whopping $40,000. Last year’s show cost $24,000. Those figures translate to a 66% price hike for the July 4 display.

To make this an even more difficult jump, last year’s Independence Day show was funded entirely by Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, in celebration of its 60th year of serving the Kankakee County region.

Mayor Chris Curtis is not holding out hope that such a donation will be forthcoming this year, but he did note one donor has already stepped forward with a $5,000 contribution for the display.

The mayor is hoping other donors will step forward. He did not disclose the name of the initial donor.

Kankakee is not the only municipality experiencing this cost explosion. It is happening across the country. A bulk of the fireworks — an estimated 90% of the U.S. supply — are imported from China.

Dan Miller, Mad Bomber’s senior vice president, explained Tuesday the skyrocketing prices can be summed up in two words: China and shipping.

Shipping expenses, he explained, have become outrageous. He said there is nothing they can do about those expenses.

He said China simply has the technology and the labor force to produce this product.

“These prices are spiraling. We are at the mercy of China,” he said, when it comes to holiday fireworks.

“We are dealing with this the best we can. No one here is making huge profits,” he said regarding municipal contracts.

Miller estimated Mad Bomber conducts about 200 shows on July 4. He said on average there are four or five pyrotechnicians at each event. The shows are largely in the Midwest.

Regarding Kankakee’s contract, Curtis explained if the city did not commit to the events now, Mad Bomber would not hold the date open for Kankakee.

Miller said Curtis is correct.

“There are no shortages of communities,” Miller said. “There are shortages of trained technician manpower. But everyone wants to do their show on the Fourth of July. We only have so much trained personnel to do shows on the Fourth.”

With the display being so costly, Miller has simple advice for the audience.

“Savor every bit of it,” he said. “The one thing I love about this job is it makes everyone happy. Maybe not everyone, but 98% or 99%. When people are happy, that means our job was well done.”

Curtis hopes to keep taxpayers happy as well. He hopes the expense does not exceed $25,000 regarding the July show. That goal, however, means others will be needed to step forward.

“If we can get this cost down to $25,000, I’ll be happy,” he said.