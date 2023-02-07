Child Network bringing back dueling pianos fundraiser

For the second year running, Child Network — along with Ascension Saint Mary Hospital — will be bringing back The FUN Pianos for a dueling pianos fundraiser. The show will return March 11 to the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle, appetizers and cash bar. At 7 p.m., the show kicks off and “guests can plan on tapping their fingers and toes, singing and dancing with laugh-out-loud kind of fun,” organizers said in a news release.

Tickets are $35 each or reserved tables of eight are available for $300. Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.childnetwork.org/events" target="_blank">childnetwork.org/events</a>.

Proceeds will directly benefit Child Network, a non-profit agency working in Kankakee and Iroquois counties to improve the response to child abuse and to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system.