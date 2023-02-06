Momence school district launches magazine, podcast for community outreach

MOMENCE — Momence Community Unit School District 1 has launched a magazine, podcast and website with the goal of improving community outreach and engagement.

The content is part of a grant-funded community outreach initiative.

It includes a quarterly magazine, monthly podcast and website, all dedicated to sharing news and highlighting noteworthy people within the district.

“Our intent was to really do a little better job of telling our story to some of our stakeholders,” Superintendent Shannon Anderson said.

“We know that there are some folks that live within our school district that maybe don’t have kids that are attending, and sometimes maybe they don’t have an understanding of the specific things we’re doing in our building,” he added. “We felt that we wanted to do a better job of letting them know.”

All content can be found on <a href="http://www.momenceone.com" target="_blank">momenceone.com</a>.

The first printed issue of The One magazine hit mailboxes of district residents last Saturday.

The magazine will come out about every 90 days and will highlight students, staff members, community members and Momence alumni.

It will be delivered to every mailbox, P.O. Box and commercial address in the district.

A digital version of the 20-page magazine can be viewed on the website.

The first issue includes features about a couple of staff members, a community outreach person and students from the elementary, junior high and high school.

In the first episode of the podcast, Anderson is interviewed. He said he wanted to set the expectation for guests who will follow in upcoming episodes.

The podcast is titled The One Podcast — Momence Schools. It will feature the same types of people as the magazine but in an audio format.

Monthly podcasts can be accessed by visiting the website or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

“We just really had a conversation for about 45 minutes,” Anderson said about being interviewed for the first episode. “We talked about education, then I talked a little bit about my arc and how I got to being in the position that I’m in.”

The content is produced by Craig Williams, founder of Journey12, a company based in St. Louis which works with schools to improve community engagement.

The project is one initiative to come from a federal Community Service Grant, Anderson said. He noted other projects using the grant are in the works as well.

The district is receiving just under $90,000 through the grant, which will be available for two years, he said.

“We took the leap and we’ll see how it goes, and time will tell whether we want to continue going forward with it or not,” Anderson said. “We figure the folks in the community, they kind of should know what we’re doing, and so we are just trying to do a better job to explain that.”