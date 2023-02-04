Old Courthouse Museum adds new items, history of local families

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, has added a few items for the viewing pleasure of visitors.

One of the displays includes items from the Addison Goodell family of Loda, including a Stylograph, used to make copies of correspondence in the late 1800s; an 1871 banking ledger, an 1884 county atlas, and some letters with information on young men from the Loda area who were serving during World War I.

Several generations of the Goodells were active in the community. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, plus the museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. For more information about the museum or to arrange a tour, call 815-432-2215 during regular business hours.