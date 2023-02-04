KLASEY: The airport movement takes off

In the years following the end of World War II, the Kankakee area was booming. New industries were locating here, and existing plants were expanding. Record numbers of new homes were being built to meet the needs of returning veterans as they established families. New schools, new parks and other amenities were added.

Civic leaders saw a need for airline passenger and freight service for the growing community. In the early 1950s, two carriers — Lake Central and Ozark — expressed interest in serving Kankakee. There was, however, a major roadblock to scheduled air service: the runway at the Kankakee (later Koerner) Airport was unpaved and too short to handle the DC-3 aircraft flown by most airlines. To meet federal airport requirements, the runway would need to be extended and paved to allow all-weather operation.

In early 1957, a plan to create a Kankakee Valley Airport Authority was developed. Like the proposal that had been defeated in 1946, the new referendum would ask voters to approve creating a new unit of local government with power to build and maintain airport facilities. Unlike the earlier county-wide referendum (which had met strong opposition in the county’s rural areas), the new airport authority vote would be conducted only in a 36-square mile area consisting of “Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, and the surrounding industrial vicinity.”

In an editorial supporting the March 23, 1957, referendum, the Kankakee Daily Journal pointed out that — whether the measure was approved or defeated — Kankakee County property owners would pay a substantial sum in state and federal taxes earmarked for airport development. “Out of the approximately eight million dollars in state and federal funds to be spent on airport construction in Illinois in the next two years,” wrote the Journal’s editor, “$280,000 will be spent here, providing the voters approve the Airport Authority tomorrow.”

The editorial continued, noting that the local taxpayer “will pay these state and federal taxes whether the Airport Authority is approved here tomorrow or not. The only difference is that there will not be an airport here and our $280,000 will go to one or more of our 43 neighboring communities who have established all-weather airports.”

Also cited was the effect on business and industrial development due to lack of an all-weather airport. The editorial noted that a multi-million-dollar plant that would have employed 300 workers was lost to Danville, “mainly because we did not have such an airport. …[it] would have repaid the community’s local investment several times over in the form of more jobs and more business.”

The newspaper’s arguments, and the support of many local organizations and businesses, apparently paid off: the Kankakee Valley Airport Authority was approved by a vote of 2,564 to 1,960. Once the votes were canvassed, the KVAA would be officially established by the county judge. A five-member airport board would be appointed, with the mayor of Kankakee and the president of the Bradley Village Board each naming one member, and the judge selecting the remaining three.

Plans for the facility were based on acquiring the existing airport from Delbert Koerner, and adding a 160-acre adjoining tract upon which a group of Kankakee businessmen had made a down payment. “Two 3,800-foot surfaced and lighted runways are planned at the local airport,” noted the Daily Journal on March 24, 1957. “They will be built adjacent to the present airport so that existing facilities can be used to cut down the cost of airport operation.”

Although approved by voters, the airport plan did not achieve a smooth takeoff. In the months following the election, a group of thirty property owners in the airport vicinity filed suit to overturn the election results. The objectors “are contesting the legal formation of the authority and are seeking to have the location of the airport changed,” reported the Daily Journal. “They also contend it would lower the value of their land and be a safety hazard.”

The suit wound its way through the legal system until Jan. 23, 1959, when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Kankakee Valley Airport Authority. The airport was not yet cleared to take flight, however. The airport authority and Delbert Koerner failed to come to terms on a purchase price for the airport, and a family whose land adjoined the airport brought suit to block KVAA’s attempt to acquire part of their land by means of condemnation.

After nearly three years of controversy, the KVAA abandoned the plan to purchase and expand the existing airport. On Nov. 24, 1959, the headline PICK NEW AIRPORT SITE stretched across the front page of the Kankakee Daily Journal. The 600-acre site was located east of Route 49 (now 45-52) and north of Fairgrounds Road; about 440 acres would initially be used for the airport, with 160 acres reserved for future expansion.

KVAA Chairman Joseph Berz “gave a three-fold reason for changing the site of the airfield,” reported the Journal. “The reasons for selecting the new location included the fact there is no large drainage ditch which would be costly to bridge [a drainage ditch at the earlier site was considered a problem], the price an acre at the new site is much cheaper, and the amount of land available at the new site will be more adequate for runway construction.”

In 1959, several months before the site for a new airport was chosen, an important form of transportation ceased operating here. What was it?

Answer: After almost 30 years of providing public transportation for the Kankakee area, the local bus system shut down on Aug. 3, 1959. The community would be without bus service for the next 40 years, until the River Valley Metro Mass Transit District began operating in 1999.