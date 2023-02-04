Jerry Jarvis, 4-term Manteno mayor, dies

MANTENO — The first recollection Manteno-based businessman Francis Smith had of former four-term Manteno Mayor Jerry Jarvis was watching him play basketball as a Manteno High School standout.

Their friendship grew after they left the school and as adults who shared such a strong bond for seeing the once tiny village blossom and grow.

And while the two men shared countless conversations regarding the village and its course for growth, there is one thing Smith knows with absolute certainty.

“Jerry Jarvis bled Manteno purple,” Smith said.

Jarvis died Jan. 31. He was 86.

A cremation burial will be held at a later date.

Jarvis served as Manteno mayor for 16 years. However, those years were spread across far more than 16 years. He served those 16 mayoral years over a 32-year span, from 1969 through 2001.

Jarvis was first elected in 1969. He served a four-year term. He was then re-elected in 1985 and served until 1989. He was re-elected again in 1993 and served eight years until 2001.

He also served from 1983 to 2009 as a trustee on the Manteno Public Library board.

A 1954 graduate of Manteno High School — he was the class valedictorian — Jarvis earned a bachelor’s degree from then-Olivet Nazarene College in 1972.

He worked at Bradley-based Kroehler Manufacturing before moving on to Ford Motor Company’s Chicago Heights facility. He later became a small business owner when he established Jarvis Upholstery Studio in his hometown. He later worked for Municipal Trust & Savings Bank in Manteno.

He and his wife, Kay, raised three children, John, Jeff and Jan.

Jeff, who operates Jeff Jarvis Architecture in Manteno, said no matter what position or occupation his father held, his thoughts were always of his family and the village.

Mayor Jarvis is often credited with helping put in place the infrastructure which allowed the village to grow from a community of 3,000 some 40 years ago to about 10,000 today.

And despite the growth, Manteno still maintains the “small-town feel” Jeff Jarvis noted his father felt was so important.

And despite losing mayoral elections, Jeff said, his father never held any bitterness.

“He always wanted what was best for Manteno. … And look at the village today. It’s the showpiece of Kankakee County,” Jeff said.

Despite political defeats, Jarvis never shied away from placing his name on the ballot when community members encouraged him.

“He grew up here running through Manteno’s streets and alleys,” Jeff said. “He always saw a vision of what Manteno could be. I think he would have been a great architect or developer. But he choose to lead, rather than profit.”

Current Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent began his mayoral tenure in 2005, following the controversy-plagued, one-term tenure of Mayor Bernie Christianson.

Nugent said Jarvis appointed him to the village’s Planning Board of Appeals. It was Nugent’s introduction to village government.

“He was such a positive force in Manteno. Jerry always had Manteno at his heart, no question,” Nugent said. “He definitely set some of the directions the village has taken.”

Nugent noted during Jarvis’ tenure, if Jarvis wasn’t sold on an idea, it simply didn’t happen.

Former two-term Manteno Mayor Jerry Pierce said he had known Jarvis since high school. Pierce said the passion Jarvis had for the village was not an act.

“He was devoted to Manteno. He had the best of Manteno in his heart. He believed all the mayors of Manteno — except maybe one — had strong devotion to the village,” Pierce said. “Manteno is a better place because of him.”

Former Manteno trustee Pat Martin was asked by Jarvis to run for village office. Martin agreed and served two terms beginning in the late 1990s.

Martin credits him for laying the village’s direction.

“He put together so many of the foundation pieces which have led to what Manteno has become,” Martin said. “I credit him for where this village is. He was a great believer in Manteno and its future.”

Longtime library board member Gale Dodge served numerous years with Jarvis. She said he provided “invaluable” help during the 2008-09 remodeling project. She noted even after his 2009 retirement from the board, he continually provided insight to the organization.

While Smith is sure Jarvis had Manteno purple flowing through his veins, he is also sure a wide smile would dominate his face as he saw how his legacy is being carried on in this Kankakee County community.

“The slogan was ‘Small town — Big future,’” Smith said. “Manteno has since become a destination community. It’s because of the efforts of people like Jerry. Every thought he had was about how to make Manteno a better place.”