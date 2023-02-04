18-year-old Bukowski eyes city council seat, aims for 'fresh ideas'

KANKAKEE — Running for elected office was not a decision which came to Nolan Bukowski in the spur of the moment.

He decided at the age of 16 he wanted to become involved in the political process.

That revelation came to the Kankakee Community College sophomore two years ago. Now 18, Bukowski, running as a Republican, is in a campaign to unseat 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs in the April 4 municipal election and gain a seat on the 14-member Kankakee City Council.

At an age when most 18-year-olds and most college sophomores have their minds on any number of issues — politics not being one of them — Bukowski is walking the ward and knocking on doors.

He explains the city council would benefit from the perspective of a younger representative.

Normally, when someone mentions a “younger” representative, one’s mind envisions someone in their early 30s. But 18?

Currently, the youngest city council member is 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron. He’s 39. Cobbs is 64.

“I’ve known since age 14 I wanted to run for office,” Bukowski said. “I decided at 16 I was going to run. I thought of running for mayor. I definitely had that idea.”

The son of Steven and the late Donna Bukowski, Nolan — who graduated from the online, Iowa-based school Ignite Christian Academy as a result of pandemic — lives with his father along South Myrtle Avenue in the Riverview neighborhood.

<strong>ACTIVE RESIDENT</strong>

The Bukowskis have been city residents since 2016.

Bukowski did not wait until he was of age to run for elected office to get involved with city service. He organized the Kankakee Cleanup Crew in 2018 at the age of 14. The group did various neighborhood projects, such as painting of the Cobb Park gazebo, cleanup and some minor repairs around the Frank Lloyd Wright property at South Harrison Avenue, some outdoor maintenance at the Kankakee County Farm Bureau office and yard work for neighbors.

He later became involved in his Riverview Neighborhood Association, where he once served a term as the organization’s secretary. He has also volunteered at the Kankakee office of State Rep. Jackie Haas.

“I have passion for this,” he said. “I know I’ve always wanted to make this a better place. I have thought, ‘What can I do?’ All change takes some power, some connection. Being on the council allows me to help make these changes.”

Of course, being such a young man comes with obvious questions regarding experience. For instance, he doesn’t pay property taxes.

<strong>TOO YOUNG?</strong>

So, is he too young, too inexperienced to seek office? Bukowski freely admits that is a question he has answered as he knocks on neighborhood doors, introducing himself and explaining his rationale as he seeks his first elected office.

“I know some think ‘he’s too young.’ Some are skeptical,” he said. “It’s a valid concern. I don’t blame them for that. I explain the experience I have and the thoughts I have.”

Being of such a young age, he notes he has a different perspective.

“There is a need for a younger voice on the council,” Bukowski said. “We can’t continue to re-elect the same people. The city needs fresh ideas.”

He said he helped with the city’s recent successful referendum campaign to keep home rule powers in place.

“I almost feel like I’m an alderman now. I feel like I’m an ‘alderman at large.’”

He said so often people mix the terms “youth” and “inexperience.” In his mind, those words are not interchangeable.

“I think I’m the most experienced 18-year-old around,” he said.

His father is not surprised by Nolan’s quest. At the same time, he is not sure where his political passion was born.

“I would never go into politics,” Steven said. “I’ve always been involved in community volunteerism. I like to be involved behind the scenes.”

But he smiles when he watches his son talk of his passion.

“What he is doing is natural to him. You see a problem and you go out and do something about it,” he said.

<strong>IMPACTING OTHER LIVES</strong>

While some might not take his candidacy seriously, Nolan said he is nothing but serious about this campaign.

“Life is about the impact you have on others,” he said. “The world can be a cruel place. We need more people who want to make a difference.”

Nolan does not hide his age while he works to get a seat and a nameplate within the council chambers. While he is 18, he noted he will be 19 if elected. He will turn 19 in late February.

“I still think about teenage things,” he said. “I’ve just been always someone who thinks about what I’m going to do in my future.”

As for these next two months, his life will be KCC classes and a political campaign.

The city council, he explained, is not just about one member’s life experience, but rather the group at large.

“We have to work together,” he said. “Bring all our experiences together.”