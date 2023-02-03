Application open for Manteno Chamber of Commerce scholarship

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce each year awards two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors, one male and one female. These scholarships are awarded to any high school senior that resides in Manteno.

The scholarship criteria are based on the applicant’s scholastic achievement, interest in continuing education and career goals, participation and leadership in school and community activities and reputation for good citizenship and moral character.

Applications are available at <a href="https://www.mantenochamber.com/resources/scholarships" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com/resources/scholarships</a>.

All applications must be submitted online by April 10.

For more information, contact the Manteno Chamber of Commerce at 815-468-6226 or <a href="mailto:info@mantenochamber.com" target="_blank">info@mantenochamber.com</a>.

The Manteno Chamber of Commerce offers a third scholarship to Kankakee Community College. The 2022-23 Kankakee Community College Foundation Scholarship application is open until March 1. Students who plan on attending KCC during the 2023-24 academic year are encouraged to complete an online application at <a href="https://www.foundation.kcc.edu/scholarships" target="_blank">foundation.kcc.edu/scholarships</a>.