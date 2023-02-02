Night to Shine hosting event in Bourbonnais

Night to Shine, part of The Tim Tebow Foundation, is returning to in-person events around the country. An event will be held Feb. 10 at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais.

Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. This year’s Night to Shine will celebrate its ninth anniversary as hundreds of churches and volunteers come together to honor thousands of guests with special needs.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday made a $1,000 donation to the event.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to contribute to this year’s Night to Shine,” the department said in a social media post.

The department’s deputies and corrections staff raised money during ‘No Shave November’ to donate to the event.

The Bourbonnais Night to Shine is still seeking volunteers, and those interested can sign up at <a href="http://bit.ly/3jl118H" target="_blank">bit.ly/3jl118H</a>. Those looking to attend the prom can sign up through the same link.

There will be a mandatory volunteer training held at GatheringPoint. Volunteers can pick between 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday or 6-7 p.m. Monday for the training.

GatheringPoint, at 897 W. Bourbonnais Pkwy, Bourbonnais, is seeking to partner with local businesses for cash donations, donated goods and professional services.

“We want to celebrate our guests and spoil them as best we can,” said Emily Fernette, Night to Shine director.

The night will feature music, limos, karaoke, games, dancing and each honored guest will be crowned a king or queen of the prom.

For more information, email Fernette at <a href="mailto:efernette@gatheringpt.com" target="_blank">efernette@gatheringpt.com</a>.