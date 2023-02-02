Kankakee ECDA hosting business workshop series

The Economic and Community Development Agency is hosting a series of business workshops during 2023. Each workshop will take place at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month from February through October.

Workshops will be held on the ECDA Conference Room located at 200 E. Court St., Kankakee, and alternate between being offered in English and Spanish.

<strong>February</strong> — Small Business Taxes in English

<strong>March</strong> — Small Business Taxes in Spanish

<strong>April</strong> — Kankakee County Health Department Food Services in English

<strong>May</strong> — Kankakee County Health Department Food Services in Spanish

<strong>June</strong> — Accessing Resources in English

<strong>August</strong> — Accessing Resources in Spanish

<strong>September</strong> — Creating a Business Plan in English

<strong>October</strong> — Creating a Business Plan in Spanish

“Often time businesses forget to plan for the regulatory responsibilities of starting a business,” said ECDA Executive Director Barbi Brewer-Watson in a news release.

“This ends up slowing them down or costing them more money. ECDA is hosting these workshops to better help businesses navigate our processes and get them to their celebratory grand opening day as best we can.”

The first workshop in this ongoing series is Feb. 7.

“ECDA will be offering light refreshments and a networking opportunity from 5-5:30 p.m. before the presentation begins,” said Leo Jaramillo, ECDA economic Development navigator, in a news release.

“There is value in meeting other professionals and entrepreneurs who are experiencing the same challenges in starting a business. It is our goal to help these individuals make connections with one another and with the City of Kankakee.”

The Economic and Community Development Agency has partnered with Fierce Financial Planning Service Inc to present and discuss common topics surrounding small business taxes. These topics include how and when to properly file business taxes, the different types of business taxes and the filing types based on your business structure.

“Every new business owner should always have a consultation with an accountant for financial and tax implications as well as an attorney for the legal implications relative to opening and running a business,” said Teresa Jones, who has 20-plus years of accounting and financial planning as the owner of Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc., in a news release.

“This workshop will answer your questions on all things business taxes and starting your business off the correct way. I look forward to seeing you all there.”

To reserve a seat at this workshop or any future workshop, community members can call 815-933-0506 or email <a href="mailto:yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.