After cold spell, Kankakee County to warm up next week

The surface of the Kankakee River lays motionless under a sheet of ice as a dog walker passes by the Shapiro Developmental Center clocktower late Wednesday morning.

As icy temperatures have gripped the Kankakee County region this week, the Kankakee River has become frozen along the surface in some areas. That situation will not likely last long.

Temperatures next week are forecasted to climb into the low-to-mid 40s, and Tuesday's temperature is expected to reach 49 degrees. There is also a chance of rain Wednesday.