Kankakee schools to receive early childhood construction grant

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 is one of eight entities across the state selected to receive a grant for the construction or renovation of early childhood facilities.

The Illinois Capital Development Board, which oversees the construction of new state facilities, such as prisons, state parks, mental health institutions, and college and university projects, announced the grant recipients last week.

District 111 requested $1,336,005 from the grant.

A spokesperson from the ICDB said that recipients are not guaranteed the full amount requested in their application; if any unallowable costs were included in their proposals, those items would be removed before executing a grant agreement.

Therefore, the organization could not confirm recipients will receive the full amounts at this time.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the grant funding would go toward construction of a child care area within the fieldhouse/community center that is currently under construction behind Kankakee High School.

The area will be used to develop the district’s First Taste program for children up to age 3 and its preschool program, Walters said.

It will include a child care room, child care storage area and playground.

The total cost for construction of the entire facility is around $26.4 million. The official groundbreaking took place in September, with completion estimated for winter 2023-24.

The facility also is set to include a 200-meter track, four basketball/volleyball courts, offices, trainer rooms and locker rooms.

In addition to athletics, other planned uses for the space include the Youth Empowerment Program, intramural sports, the JROTC program and other extracurricular activities, Walters has said.

The grant opportunity was available to nonprofit early childhood providers and public-school districts seeking to increase their capacity to provide care or educational opportunities for children in underserved communities, according to a news release.

The funding provides support for the construction, expansion or renovation of facilities, not to exceed $10 million per project, according to the release.

The ICDB received 238 applicants for the Early Childhood Construction Grant from counties across the state. More than 59% of applicants were based in the Chicago area.

Applications were reviewed on a competitive basis and evaluated on need, sustainability and budget and project readiness, according to the release.

Priority was given to applicants furthest from adequacy and in-district areas that had the greatest need for serving low-income families, the release states.

The funding was distributed as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan, which has allocated nearly $60 million in available funding for early childhood centers, the release states.

“From Peoria to Kankakee to Chicago, we are dispersing millions through our Early Childhood Construction Grant program to make sure that underserved children get the care they need and deserve,” Pritzker said in the release. “This isn’t just an investment in our children — it’s an investment in our families, our childcare workers, our communities and our economic development.”

• Hometown School District #123 (Oak Lawn) — Requested $4,679,000

• Kankakee School District #111 (Kankakee) — Requested $1,336,005

• Chicago Commons Association (Chicago) — Requested $9,982,825

• LaSalle Elementary School District #122 (LaSalle) — Requested $3,200,000

• Valley View Community Unit School District #365-U (Bolingbrook) — Requested $10,000,000

• Harlem Community Center (Machesney Park) — Requested $8,900,000

• Round Lake Area Schools (Round Lake) — Requested $6,401,300

• UnityPoint Health- Methodist (Peoria) — Requested $9,071,845

<em>Source: Illinois Capital Development Board</em>

<em>Note: entities are not guaranteed to receive the full requested amounts.</em>