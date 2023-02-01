Kankakee allocates another $2M of ARPA funds

KANKAKEE — The latest round of COVID-19 relief money — just more than $2 million — has been earmarked by the Kankakee administration and is set for final approval Monday by the Kankakee City Council.

In this round of funding, the city is set to invest:

• $625,000 toward sanitary sewer line repairs in the lower Riverview and Hillcrest neighborhoods;

• $250,000 to each Kankakee-based hospital to aid emergency department upgrades;

• $500,000 for a Kankakee Fire Department ladder truck;

• $300,000 for the Kankakee School District’s Youth Empowerment Program;

• $100,000 to the Fortitude Community Outreach homeless shelter.

In total, the council’s Committee of the Whole earmarked $2,025,000. To date, Mayor Chris Curtis noted, of the $15,052,449 the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, $12,909,705 has been allocated.

Based upon those decisions, the city has $2.1 million remaining. Through federal government regulations on COVID money, all funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024. All funds must be dispersed by Dec. 31, 2026.

<strong>SEWER LINES</strong>

Regarding the sewer line project, Curtis noted some 2 million gallons of storm- and groundwater are infiltrating the sanitary sewer lines on a daily basis. Because the water has entered the sanitary lines, it then goes into the regional wastewater treatment plant, where it is unnecessarily processed.

The treatment of this water is a cost to Kankakee residents. Curtis is hoping to have a large portion of these areas repaired by the summer. He said the entire system is being examined, but the Riverview and Hillcrest lines were deemed the most troubling.

The project has been sent out for bids. A contract for these repairs could be signed as early as next week.

<strong>FIRE TRUCK</strong>

The $500,000 allocation for a new 100-foot ladder truck is a kick-start for this acquisition, Curtis said.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche explained the 1998 ladder truck has simply outlived its service life. LaRoche said a “no frills” ladder truck likely will cost in the $1.8 million to $2 million range. The hope is to have the truck ordered by summer.

Construction of a ladder truck likely will take 24 to 36 months, meaning the earliest the city could have the truck added to the fleet would be the summer of 2025.

Curtis said the city will likely seek a $300,000 low-interest loan to assist with the purchase. He said the remaining $1 million to $1.2 million could come from the city’s general fund over the course of three years.

The mayor said he has no intention of seeking money through the sale of government bonds.

It is the administration’s goal to have the truck purchase paid off within three years.

<strong>EMERGENCY ROOMS</strong>

The pandemic, of course, placed a great burden on health care systems. Riverside Healthcare and Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital felt its impact.

The city, Curtis noted, was committed to assisting both hospitals with upgrades to their emergency rooms. Riverside recently completed a $14 million transformation of its ER. Ascension has also undertaken upgrades.

“The request was made, and we believe this is a good partnership. We felt this was a fair number,” he said.

<strong>YOUTH EMPOWERMENT</strong>

The Kankakee schools, through its Youth Empowerment Program, is initiating a number of programs to aid the youth. The program is run through a partnership of Kankakee School District 111 and community organizations.

One of the programs Kankakee High School will be embarking upon as of June 1 will be a cooperation between building trades unions within Kankakee to teach aspiring contractors the skills to enter unions.

The goal of this program would be to purchase a vacant, boarded property and rehab it with union contractors and potential union laborers. The program will provide students with hands-on training to become a trades union member.

Once a house is completed, the goal will be to see the dwelling and then repeat the process.

The empowerment program has been funded since 2021 through grants through the Illinois Criminal Justice Empowerment Authority. To date, $2.5 million has been gained to operate the program, noted Kankakee school Superintendent Genevra Walters.

<strong>FORTITUDE COMMUNITY OUTREACH</strong>

The city is leading the way in Fortitude’s quest to construct a homeless shelter on a pair of vacant lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.

The shelter is in a fundraising campaign to raise $1.2 million needed to construct the proposed 4,800-square-foot complex designed to provide year-round shelter and services for up to 36 on a daily basis.

The nonprofit organization has raised $375,000 and has pending grant applications for an additional $400,000.

The organization is seeking funding from other Kankakee County municipal governments.

<strong>OTHER NEEDS</strong>

Curtis noted the city is not seeking to earmark the remaining $2 million as there are pending needs the city needs to address.

Chief among those needs are repairs to the city’s hydro electric plant generators at the base of Kankakee River dam at South Washington Avenue. The three-turbine hydro plant has only one functioning turbine and it was shut down about a year ago.

Curtis said it is his goal to get the location back in service and producing electricity which has been used to power the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency wastewater treatment facility.

If the hydro plant would operate at expected levels, Curtis said the city could sell excess generated power and earn $350,000 to $450,000 annually.

“The plant could end up paying for itself,” he said.

An engineering study is being completed on the plant’s needed upgrades.