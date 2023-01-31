Local vinyl night sheds light on resurgence of music medium

Last week at Knack Brewing & Fermentations in Kankakee, the distinct sound of a needle dropping on vinyl was heard throughout the brewery. This sound was followed by the spin of the LP before it broke into song.

On Jan. 26, Knack was holding its first vinyl night, hosted by Joe Hernandez, of Kankakee, who has been collecting vinyl since his teen years.

“It’s gonna be fun, I think — I’m really excited about it,” Hernandez said minutes before dropping the needle on “Persuasion System” by Com Truise.

Hernandez, who owns JPS Exterminating, also known as Joe’s Pest Solutions, made it clear this will be a recurring event as he has the blessing of Knack owners Matt and Emily Strysik to disc jockey on occasion.

“Bring what you want to bring in; don’t be afraid,” he said on a microphone as he welcomed the crowd.

Hernandez brought about 10 albums from his own collection to allow people to have something to pick from if they didn’t bring an album of their own.

“I’m a hunter,” he said referring to his collection, which he consistently adds to through trips to consignment and thrift stores, as well as garage sales.

He had his own turntable set up behind the bar, with a crate of albums in playing order atop the bar. On top of the bar’s mini fridge was a “Now Playing” holder that had room for an album cover to sit.

Participants would come up to Hernandez — who was wearing a friendly, “Hi, I’m Joe” name tag — and give them their selection and say which side of the album they wanted played. Set up near the crate was a chalkboard where people wrote their name, album and which side they wanted, in the order in which they arrived.

<strong>A RESURGENCE OF VINYL</strong>

When asked about the popularity of vinyl — which was a main source of owned music in the 1970s and ‘80s — and how it has come back into the zeitgeist, he shared several thoughts on its resurgence.

“It’s the warmth of the sound, it sounds 10 times better than CDs,” he said, explaining that compact discs truly compact the sound. Vinyl allows listens to hear “more highs and lows” of the music.

He also said the art inside and out is a big eye-grabber.

“It’s a little bit of everything — the sound, the packaging,” he continued. “It’s fun. It’s definitely taking off again.”

The popularity of vinyl has resumed across the United States in recent years.

Sales of vinyl LPs across the country have been steadily increasing since 2010, according to <a href="https://www.Statista.com" target="_blank">Statista.com</a>. Unit sales skyrocketed in 2022 with 43.5 million sold in the U.S. However, according to this same source, only 50% of vinyl buyers own a record player.

This likely could mean one of two things: Either buyers simply enjoy collecting vinyl, or consumers are buying them to support the artist while actually listening to the music through a streaming service.

So, if someone in the 50% non-record player-owner category walked into Knack that night, they had a means to play their vinyl.

Though record players are easier to find these days, the quality is important as those in the $20 to $30 range are known to scratch the vinyl. This could be another reason people only buy records and not players because the cost of a quality setup can be a lot on top of the cost for individual albums.

U.S. recorded-music revenue climbed 9%, streaming revenues rose by 10% and vinyl sales soared a whopping 22% in the first half of 2022, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s mid-year report released in September 2022.

According to Billboard, the top-three selling vinyl albums in the U.S. (meaning, new pressings) for 2022 were “Midnights” by Taylor Swift, “Harry’s House,” by Harry Styles and “Sour” by Olivia Rodrigo.

The top 10 list included The Beatles, Michael Jackson and Fleetwood Mac, but the list was mostly comprised of current recording artists, which proves the age-old theory that everything is cyclical and history has a way of repeating itself. Or, at the very least, history has a way of repeating itself at 33 revolutions per minute.

For information on upcoming vinyl nights at Knack, 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/knackbrewandferm" target="_blank">facebook.com/knackbrewandferm</a>.

The following are the Top-10 selling vinyl albums in the United States in 2022, according to Billboard. The parenthesized number shows the number of copies sold. All albums were new pressings and not copies already in circulation.

1. Taylor Swift, "Midnights" (945,000)

2. Harry Styles, "Harry’s House" (480,000)

3. Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour" (263,000)

4. Kendrick Lamar, "good kid, m.A.A.d city" (254,000)

5. Fleetwood Mac, "Rumours" (243,000)

6. Tyler, the Creator, "Call Me If You Get Lost" (211,000)

7. Taylor Swift, "Folklore" (174,000)

8. Tyler, the Creator, "Igor" (172,000)

9. Michael Jackson, "Thriller" (168,000)

10. The Beatles, "Abbey Road" (160,000)