Last day of River Valley Metro's free January rides

During the month of January, River Valley Metro has been providing free bus rides on all local routes and Metro Plus. This will continue through today.

In a news release, the company said it “wants to help you get through the coldest month [January] of the winter.”

The free rides include 11 local routes serving more than 300 bus stops and Metro Plus paratransit service. Normal fares apply for the Midway Airport commuter shuttle.

The company posts daily updates regarding weather to its Facebook page at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/RiverValleyMetro" target="_blank">facebook.com/RiverValleyMetro</a>. There, the company will post if free rides are being offered because of a drop in temperature.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleymetro.com" target="_blank">rivervalleymetro.com</a>, or call 815-937-4287.