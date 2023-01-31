Bradley Fire Department calls continue to rise

BRADLEY — While service calls to the Bradley Fire Department grew from 2021 through 2022 — most notably for ambulance service — so did revenues through those responses.

In the department’s annual report for the just-concluded 2022 calendar year, the department billed just more than $1.2 million for ambulance service, up from $800,000 in 2021, which represents a 50% year-over-year jump.

Billing for ambulance service in 2020 was $570,000, officials noted.

Fire Chief Don Kaderabek noted the growth can be attributed to private ambulance services not being as prevalent, meaning there are more calls being handled by taxpayer-funded emergency services.

Kaderabek said based on trends and the decline of private emergency companies, it is a near certainty that Bradley’s call volume will continue to grow.

The village is looking to expand its fire department workforce. The department has nine full-time firefighters. He would like to see the full-time employment level rise to 12 this year.

There is a taxpayer cost associated with rising requests for village services.

The Bradley Fire Department will be opening its second fire station at 1690 Newtowne Road this year — anticipated to be in the spring after completion of the $2.4-million project — and the department will be splitting its fire and ambulance service into two districts, Kaderabek noted.

Kaderabek explained service calls will be divided into north and south districts. North Street will serve as the division point for the two regions.

The village’s long-standing fire station is located at West Broadway Street at the village hall complex.

The division point largely cuts the village in what could be described as old Bradley and new Bradley. The vast majority of residential and commercial growth within the village has taken place north of North Street.

Examinations of Bradley fire response times made it clear the village was struggling to provide timely responses to calls for ambulance and fire service to northern Bradley.

Regarding service calls, data showed the department had 142 calls for actual fires in 2022. Those fire calls include buildings, vehicles, trash and brush. The department’s largest category for fire service were for out-of-district calls, meaning neighboring communities.

Total fire calls actually significantly dropped when comparing 2022 to 2021. In 2021, the village responded to 213 calls versus 142 in 2022, a drop of 33%.

For emergency medical services, there were 2,311 calls in 2022 versus 2,268, a growth of 2%.

In total, there were 3,539 service calls in 2022 compared with 3,340 in 2021, an increase of 6%. Within the last three years, total calls for service has grown by 20.7%, from 2,930 calls in 2020 to the 3,539 mark.

Other calls included responses for natural gas leaks, downed power lines, smoke/odor investigations, false alarms and flammable liquid spills, among other calls.