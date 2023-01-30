New Kankakee art studio offers classes for all ages

The newest art studio in Kankakee, Hedgeapple Arts, is now offering art classes and creative work shops for children, teens and young adults. The studio, located inside the Asbury United Methodist Church at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, held an open house on Dec. 1 and has been active since.

Classes currently available are painting and mixed media, 3-D art studio, art jam/studio art, studio art for various ages and more. There also are private lessons available. Founder and owner-operator Katie Bretzlaff has more than 22 years of professional art education experience in Kankakee County, having taught art at the high school to early elementary levels, as well as serving as an adjunct professor of art.

Bretzlaff has earned bachelors and masters degrees in art education and has been involved in the local arts community in Kankakee County for the past 20 years. She is teaching classes to a wide range of ages and ability levels at Hedgeapple Arts.

“I am thrilled to be able to expand arts opportunities for people in our community. This art studio offers something for just about everyone … and we are excited to offer even more events and classes in the near future,” Bretzlaff said in a news release.

For more information or to schedule a class, go to <a href="https://www.hedgeapplearts.com" target="_blank">hedgeapplearts.com</a>