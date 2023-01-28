Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County gives annual report

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County made some strides this past year and is looking forward to continuing to serve the needs of area veterans in 2023.

Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent of the VAC of Kankakee County, gave the commission’s annual report Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee.

The VAC completed its move in November from the county administration building at 189 E. Court St. to the same building as the Veterans Administration’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 581 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

The VAC of Kankakee County helps veterans with their claims with the Veterans Administration, including health care, compensation, pension, aid and attendance, as well as other services.

In 2022, the VAC assisted 2,359 veterans or family members in its office for a variety of needs, including 1,999 for general questions, 261 on financial purposes, 39 for homeless issues and 60 for photo IDs. The office also processed 3,367 documents.

Smietanski also gave an update on the VAC’s partnership with the nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing that assists many local veterans. Their goal is to build tiny homes or possibly renovate a building in Kankakee County to help all of Illinois end veteran homelessness.

The VAC and Project Headspace and Timing are also working on an app that would be used to assist veterans.

“We have developed an app that is working with the hospitals in town, the sheriff’s departments and then our advocacy program,” Smietanski said. “The app will probably be finalized in February. We’ll probably take it to the hospitals to show them, do the demo with them. Then take it to the sheriff’s department.

“... That app will allow veterans to call an advocate through the app. It’s kind of like calling an Uber or dialing up food except they’ll be able to call a veteran advocate to go out for coffee or go on one of our troops on trails canoe trips.”

Smietanski said the app can also be used in conjunction with the sheriff’s department if there’s a call that is dealing with a veteran suffering distress or a PTSD incident.

“[The deputy sheriff] can actually go on the app themselves and say that they have a veteran who’s in distress,” she said. “If you have an advocate, then a veteran can talk to a veteran.”

The VAC is working closely with Project Headspace and Timing’s CEO Eric Peterson in finalizing the app.

<strong>Housing unit</strong>

Smietanski also updated the executive committee on the VAC’s partnership with the Kankakee County Housing Authority to complete a permanent veteran supportive housing unit in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue in Kankakee. The KCHA will own the building and operate the 14-bed shelter for homeless veterans.

“The last thing I was told was that they haven’t closed on the building yet,” she said. “There was a holdup. They had to redo the architectural layout of it, and they hope to close in February and get started.”

“It’s still going,” she added. “There was no squash in the whole project. It was just they had to redo the architectural parts.”

Town

Kankakee — 635

Bradley — 130

Bourbonnais — 392

Manteno — 162

Outside Kankakee County — 216

Local small towns — 375

Homeless — 3

Unknown — 87