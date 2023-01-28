Bourbonnais school buses to get upgraded camera system

BOURBONNAIS — School buses for Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 will be equipped with more and newer cameras next year to enhance safety.

During its Tuesday meeting, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a three-year agreement for a new camera system with Pro-Vision Transportation.

District 53 Transportation Director Scott Austin said it was the right time to upgrade the system because the district will be getting new buses for the 2023-24 school year.

“A new fleet this summer would be a great opportunity for a new [camera] system,” he said. “The installation for a new system would take place before our fleet is delivered.”

The current camera system, which is at least 6 years old, costs the district about $14,652 per year, Austin said.

The new system will cost $22,869 per year, he said. It will cost the district about $24,000 more over three years than the current camera system, or roughly $8,000 more per year.

The Pro-Vision camera system will include five cameras per bus and improved video and audio quality, he said.

This would allow administrators to save time gathering video footage when needed, as the system will automatically download files to a cloud, he said.

It would also have an improved ability to identify students on the bus as well as identify vehicles in stop-arm violations.

“I can tell you, stop-arm violations in our community is a huge problem,” Austin said. “Just last Thursday, just in the afternoon routes alone, so from 2:15 until 4:30 p.m., I had three stop-arm violations, and there was nothing we could do with it because we weren’t able to get a clear image of the license.”

Currently, the district’s buses have a three-camera system, Austin said.

One passenger-facing camera is in the bulkhead area above the driver; one is in the back area above the emergency exit facing the front of the bus, and one rear-facing camera is attached to the stop arm.

Austin explained that obtaining video from the current camera system requires him to physically go out to the bus with a key, remove the hardware, bring it back to the office, hook it up to a computer and find the video segment.

He then shares the video with school administration for incidents with students or the police for stop-arm violations from passing vehicles. The process can take 10 to 15 minutes or more.

Austin said the two internal cameras do not always clearly capture what happens on the bus.

“Our school principals can attest to this, that if we have an incident — we’ve got complaints about little Johnny hit little Joey on the bus — I don’t have any way of being able to actually see what happens, especially because so many of our students are small or tiny, we can’t see what actually takes place.”

Additionally, images from the video tend to be grainy, which can be a problem when it comes to identifying vehicles from stop-arm violations.

Microphones capture clear audio in the front and back of the bus, but the audio is almost non-existent from the middle section of the bus, he added.

The Pro-Vision system features five cameras; one would be a forward-facing camera on the windshield, which can be helpful in documenting any traffic accident that may take place, Austin said.

There would also be an internal camera toward the front of the bus in the same placement as the current system, but it would allow a wider range, showing the full range of the driver and the door.

“We have had some situations already this year where we’ve had some community members that have been a little frustrated with situations on the bus, and they haven’t handled the situations appropriately,” Austin said. “It’s a great way for us to be able to protect our driver and to be able to just see exactly what has happened.”

Another camera would be located about four rows back, allowing monitoring of students inside the seats. This is beneficial for administrators to verify and monitor behavioral issues that occur on the bus, Austin said.

Yet an additional internal camera would be placed a couple of rows from the back, also allowing monitoring of students inside the seats.

He noted that each camera is also equipped with its own microphone.

The stop-arm camera currently only faces the rear and records in black-and-white, so it does not produce reliable images in the dark and lacks the capability for zooming in on a license plate, Austin said.

The new stop-arm camera would be forward and rear facing and allow for high definition recording, even in low-light settings, he said.

The footage will be clearer, making it harder for violators to dispute charges in court, he said.